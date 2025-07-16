Complimentary Webinar: Beyond The Checklist: Building Responsible Sourcing Programs That Work

Beyond the Checklist: Building Responsible Sourcing Programs that Work

September 10, 2025 | 12:00 PM ET / 9:00 AM PT

Take your responsible sourcing strategy beyond compliance and toward real-world impact.

Sustainable, ethical supply chains are no longer just a goal; they're a business imperative and competitive advantage. Forward-thinking companies have moved beyond checklists and basic compliance, turning responsible sourcing into a strategic business advantage that strengthens relationships, reduce risks, and drives brand value.

Whether you're launching a new initiative or enhancing an existing program, this engaging webinar will guide you in building responsible sourcing strategies that deliver measurable, meaningful results.

Join experienced experts from SCS Global Services as we explore how to:



Develop comprehensive sourcing programs tailored to your company's goals and supply chain realities

Conduct targeted risk assessments to focus efforts where they matter most

Strengthen supplier relationships through engagement and shared priorities

Implement traceability systems that verify ethical and sustainable practices

Benchmark and improve your sourcing policies using global best practices

Design and implement second-party audits that align with your values and desired outcomes Integrate environmental, social, and animal welfare standards into sourcing decisions

With over 40 years of experience across sectors such as coffee, dairy, cocoa, produce and more, SCS brings deep expertise and proven tools to help you transform your sourcing strategy into a driver of trust, transparency, and long-term business growth. Starbucks, Ferrero, and Driscoll's and many other industry leaders have worked with SCS to advance their sustainable and ethical sourcing practices.

Join us and discover how to build a responsible sourcing program that works across your entire supply chain.

