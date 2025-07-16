Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
PSEG Donates Truck For Technical School Training

PSEG Donates Truck For Technical School Training


2025-07-16 02:00:58
(MENAFN- 3BL) We recently donated a retired PSE&G 2013 Freightliner M2106 aerial truck to Mercer County Technical Schools - mctsnj to give students real-world experience as they prepare for careers in skilled trades.
We're proud to work with several technical schools throughout New Jersey to ensure those interested in skilled trades have the resources and support they need to thrive.
Learn more:

View original content here .

MENAFN16072025007202015466ID1109809815

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search