When Yesterday's Trash Becomes Tomorrow's Crisis
Listen now on:
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube
Time Stamps
(00:00) Landfills: Out of sight, out of mind?
(00:46) Meet the hosts and guests
(01:19) Biggest risks of modern landfills
(02:41) New Zealand's legacy landfills: A case study
(09:54) Australia's best practices in landfill management
(16:59) Climate change and its impact on landfills
(22:28) Innovations and global knowledge sharing
(32:15) Key takeaways with the hosts
“The relationship with landfills is an interesting one. They're a necessary evil. We all use them to a greater or lesser extent. But I think there's an element that we don't want to think about them. We don't want them to be there. We just want somebody else to deal with them, basically.” - Paul
“ Our landfill space has been relatively well regulated. That's not to say that we don't have historic landfills that are sort of forgotten, or our legacy sites...But basically what we've got in Victoria is some of the highest standards for landfill design, siting design, operation and rehabilitation in the country. A lot of other states and even other countries use our standards as their default.” - Andrew
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Shheikh.Io Launches SHHEIKH Token Presale For Blockchain-Backed Real‐World Asset Investments
- PEPESCAPE Launches Crypto Presale, Combining Memecoin Culture With Decentralized Finance Ecosystem
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
CommentsNo comment