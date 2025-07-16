Security Double Standard? Young Consumers Reuse Passwords, Expect Businesses To Be Fort Knox
|As a consumer, what steps do you take to help protect yourself from being hacked?
|Total
|Gen Z
|Millennials
| Gen X and
Boomers
| I use a different password for every
account
|39 %
|38 %
|33 %
|42 %
| I don't save my credit / debit card
information in brand accounts
|35 %
|33 %
|32 %
|37 %
|I use a credit monitoring service
|35 %
|26 %
|34 %
|38 %
| I use a password manager that creates
secure passwords
|32 %
|33 %
|36 %
|30 %
| I check that the website has a padlock
icon before visiting and/or purchasing
anything
|31 %
|36 %
|31 %
|30 %
|I froze my credit
|22 %
|26 %
|20 %
|21 %
|None of the above
|9 %
|10 %
|10 %
|8 %
Personal risk is perceived as inevitable
The findings suggest a growing sense of cybersecurity fatigue among consumers. While 65% of all consumers say they're more concerned about online security than they were five years ago, a small subset of younger consumers (21% of Gen Z and 16% of Millennials) report being less concerned than they were five years ago, compared to 7% of Gen X and Boomers.
Meanwhile, the majority (67%) of consumers believe that their personal information is already on the dark web.
"The data points to classic signs of consumers feeling overwhelmed," said Smith. "Businesses that can step in to take security concerns off consumers' plates will build deep loyalty, while those that ignore or downplay security risks will forfeit long–term growth."
What can small businesses do?
The survey found consumers are more likely to remain loyal to businesses that respond to breaches with transparency and extend support to their customers.
-
More than 2 in 5 (43%) of consumers appreciate when a business is open and transparent about a security breach
Half (53%) of consumers would stay loyal to a business that takes immediate steps to fix a breach and offers proactive protection like credit card monitoring
1 in 4 (23%) consumers said having loyalty or rewards points on the line would influence your decision to remain a customer
There are some simple, cost-effective changes small businesses can implement to improve consumers' perception of their business. For example, they can test that their website loads quickly and renders well across Apple and Android mobile devices. Or they can upgrade to an email address that matches their business's domain name , if they don't already use one.
To help small businesses protect their website, GoDaddy offers a suite of security solutions-from Website Security firewall bundles to a range of SSL certificates and Managed SSL plans. These tools, paired with sound security practices, can help businesses of every size meet rising consumer expectations.
To learn more about GoDaddy and its products, visit .
*GoDaddy Consumer Pulse is a series of surveys of consumers ages 18 and above conducted throughout the year.
About GoDaddy
GoDaddy helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow, and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a website and logo, sell their products and services and accept payments. GoDaddy Airo®, the company's AI-powered experience, makes growing a small business faster and easier by helping them to get their idea online in minutes, drive traffic and boost sales. GoDaddy's expert guides are available 24/7 to provide assistance. To learn more about the company, visit .
Source: GoDaddy Inc.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Atlas Adds 'All Of The Stablecoins' To Its Multi-Currency Banking Product
- Function Ushers In The Era Of Bitcoin Yield With Galaxy Digital As Investor In $10M Seed Round
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
CommentsNo comment