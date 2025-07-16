Fifth Third Foundation Recognizes Students With Education Scholarships
Chosen and administered by the National Merit Scholarship Corp., the Fifth Third Scholarship Program recognizes the academic achievements of the following students, listed with their employee parent or parents and their work location:
Emily Balent, Child of Maureen Balent, Cincinnati, Ohio
Addison J. Wagner*, Child of Dana Berning, Cincinnati, Ohio
Kolin L. Cafferky, Child of Traci Cafferky, Cincinnati, Ohio
Dominic Capretti, Child of Donna Capretti, Crown Point, Indiana
Brandon Fu*, Child of Heather Chu, Weston, Massachusetts
Brennan Connor, Child of Trista Connor, Cincinnati, Ohio
Alyssa L. Davis, Child of April Davis, Raleigh, North Carolina
Parthav Gavini, Child of Raghuram Gavini and Swapna Peram, Cincinnati, Ohio
Andrew T. Gillespie, Child of Benjamin Gillespie, Madisonville, Ohio
Dominic M. Giordano, Child of Michelle Giordano, Cincinnati, Ohio
Michael Granger*, Child of Lidia Granger, South Elgin, Illinois
Aishani Kamath, Child of Sarojini Hejamady and Dinesh Kamath, Cincinnati, Ohio
Avaneesh Konda*, Child of Anand Kumar Konda, Cincinnati, Ohio
Madeline Leete, Child of Ashley Leete, Tyler, Texas
Julia E. McTaggart, Child of Allison McTaggart, Hart, Michigan
Jenna O'Driscoll*, Child of Eric O'Driscoll, Cincinnati, Ohio
Ethan J. Park*, Child of Sung Park, Lincolnwood, Illinois
Rudraa Patel, Child of Vidhi Patel and Niral Patel, Cincinnati, Ohio
Hadley P. Robinson, Child of Brian Robinson, Cincinnati, Ohio
Tanya Zhang*, Child of Rui Shen, Cincinnati, Ohio
Quinn A. Smith*, Child of Rodney Smith, Greenwood, Indiana
Suzanne I. Summers, Child of Lori Summers, Evergreen Park, Illinois
Aliya Harris, Child of Damien Todd, Nashville, Tennessee
Nubia Xochitl Zapata, Child of Ruben Zapata, Cicero, Illinois
''Here at the Fifth Third Foundation, we recognize access to higher education is essential for the growth of the next generation,'' said Kala Gibson, chief corporate responsibility officer at Fifth Third Bank, ''We are committed to supporting our employees and their families by helping their children pursue both personal and professional development.''
The National Merit Scholarship Corp. is an independent nonprofit organization. The National Merit Scholarship Program was designed to identify and honor exceptionally able high school students, and to provide a system of services for corporations, foundations and other organizations that wish to sponsor college undergraduate scholarships to students who interest them. All aspects of the selection of winners and the administration of their awards are handled by the NMSC.
*National Merit Scholarship finalist
About the Fifth Third Foundation
Established in 1948, the Fifth Third Foundation was one of the first charitable foundations created by a financial institution. The Fifth Third Foundation supports worthy causes in the areas of health and human services, education, community development and the arts in the states where Fifth Third Bank operates.
About Fifth Third
Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people and focused community impact. Fifth Third is one of the few U.S.-based banks to have been named among Ethisphere's World's Most Ethical Companies® for several years. With a commitment to taking care of our customers, employees, communities and shareholders, our goal is not only to be the nation's highest performing regional bank, but to be the bank people most value and trust.
Fifth Third Bank, National Association is a federally chartered institution. Fifth Third Bancorp is the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank and its common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol "FITB." Investor information and press releases can be viewed at . Deposit and credit products provided by Fifth Third Bank, National Association. Member FDIC.
