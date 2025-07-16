Fifth Third Foundation Recognizes Students With Education Scholarships

MENAFN - 3BL) CINCINNATI, July 16, 2025 /3BL/ - The Fifth Third Foundation has made education programs a top priority since its founding in 1948. To honor students with high achievements, Fifth Third established its Scholarship Program. These one-time $2,500 scholarships are awarded annually to children of Fifth Third employees for educational purposes at college or university. This year's scholarships total $62,500. Nearly 500 students have been recognized since 2005.

Chosen and administered by the National Merit Scholarship Corp., the Fifth Third Scholarship Program recognizes the academic achievements of the following students, listed with their employee parent or parents and their work location:



Emily Balent, Child of Maureen Balent, Cincinnati, Ohio

Addison J. Wagner*, Child of Dana Berning, Cincinnati, Ohio

Kolin L. Cafferky, Child of Traci Cafferky, Cincinnati, Ohio

Dominic Capretti, Child of Donna Capretti, Crown Point, Indiana

Brandon Fu*, Child of Heather Chu, Weston, Massachusetts

Brennan Connor, Child of Trista Connor, Cincinnati, Ohio

Alyssa L. Davis, Child of April Davis, Raleigh, North Carolina

Parthav Gavini, Child of Raghuram Gavini and Swapna Peram, Cincinnati, Ohio

Andrew T. Gillespie, Child of Benjamin Gillespie, Madisonville, Ohio

Dominic M. Giordano, Child of Michelle Giordano, Cincinnati, Ohio

Michael Granger*, Child of Lidia Granger, South Elgin, Illinois

Aishani Kamath, Child of Sarojini Hejamady and Dinesh Kamath, Cincinnati, Ohio

Avaneesh Konda*, Child of Anand Kumar Konda, Cincinnati, Ohio

Madeline Leete, Child of Ashley Leete, Tyler, Texas

Julia E. McTaggart, Child of Allison McTaggart, Hart, Michigan

Jenna O'Driscoll*, Child of Eric O'Driscoll, Cincinnati, Ohio

Ethan J. Park*, Child of Sung Park, Lincolnwood, Illinois

Rudraa Patel, Child of Vidhi Patel and Niral Patel, Cincinnati, Ohio

Hadley P. Robinson, Child of Brian Robinson, Cincinnati, Ohio

Tanya Zhang*, Child of Rui Shen, Cincinnati, Ohio

Quinn A. Smith*, Child of Rodney Smith, Greenwood, Indiana

Suzanne I. Summers, Child of Lori Summers, Evergreen Park, Illinois

Aliya Harris, Child of Damien Todd, Nashville, Tennessee Nubia Xochitl Zapata, Child of Ruben Zapata, Cicero, Illinois

''Here at the Fifth Third Foundation, we recognize access to higher education is essential for the growth of the next generation,'' said Kala Gibson, chief corporate responsibility officer at Fifth Third Bank, ''We are committed to supporting our employees and their families by helping their children pursue both personal and professional development.''

The National Merit Scholarship Corp. is an independent nonprofit organization. The National Merit Scholarship Program was designed to identify and honor exceptionally able high school students, and to provide a system of services for corporations, foundations and other organizations that wish to sponsor college undergraduate scholarships to students who interest them. All aspects of the selection of winners and the administration of their awards are handled by the NMSC.

*National Merit Scholarship finalist

About the Fifth Third Foundation

Established in 1948, the Fifth Third Foundation was one of the first charitable foundations created by a financial institution. The Fifth Third Foundation supports worthy causes in the areas of health and human services, education, community development and the arts in the states where Fifth Third Bank operates.

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people and focused community impact. Fifth Third is one of the few U.S.-based banks to have been named among Ethisphere's World's Most Ethical Companies® for several years. With a commitment to taking care of our customers, employees, communities and shareholders, our goal is not only to be the nation's highest performing regional bank, but to be the bank people most value and trust.

Fifth Third Bank, National Association is a federally chartered institution. Fifth Third Bancorp is the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank and its common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol "FITB." Investor information and press releases can be viewed at . Deposit and credit products provided by Fifth Third Bank, National Association. Member FDIC.

Amanda Nageleisen (Media Relations)

Matt Curoe (Investor Relations)

| 513-534-2345

Source: Fifth Third Foundation