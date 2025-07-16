Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israel Launches Airstrikes Targeting Syria's General Staff Headquarters

Damascus: Israeli aircraft launched Wednesday airstrikes targeting the Syrian Army's General Staff Headquarters building, in addition to a number of military sites in southern Syria.

Local sources revealed that Israeli airstrikes targeted the General Staff Headquarters building in central Damascus, as well as military sites in the provinces of Suwayda and Daraa, leading to human and material losses.

Smoke billows following Israeli strikes near the Syrian army and defence ministry headquarters in Damascus on July 16, 2025. (Photo by Rami al SAYED / AFP)

For its part, military sources reported that Syrian air defenses intercepted a number of enemy missiles at a time when tensions are escalating in Suwayda province.

The Syrian government issued a statement today condemning the regrettable violations that have targeted some areas of the province, stressing that these actions constitute criminal and illegal behavior.

A picture shows a view of the damage following Israeli strikes on the Syrian army and defence ministry headquarters in Damascus on July 16, 2025. (Photo by LOUAI BESHARA / AFP)

The military sources indicated that the parties responsible for these violations, whether individuals or outlawed groups, will be held legally accountable without leniency, emphasizing that protecting the security and stability of citizens, particularly in Suwayda, is a top priority.

The sources affirmed that Syria will not tolerate any party that attempts to tamper with the security of the people of Suwayda, noting that justice will take its course and that citizens' rights will remain protected in accordance with the law and the constitution.

