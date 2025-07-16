Al Gharafa SC Signs Jamaican Mason Holgate

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Al Gharafa Sports Club (SC) signed Jamaican Mason Holgate on a two-year deal from English club Everton.

The club announced the signing on its official X account, confirming that the 28-year-old underwent medical tests in Doha ahead of the move.

Born in England, Holgate began his professional career with Barnsley in 2014 and went on to play for several English clubs. Last season, he played for West Ham United on loan from Everton. He previously represented England at the U-20 and U-21 levels before deciding to play for his native national team, Jamaica.

On Tuesday, Al Gharafa also confirmed the renewal of contracts for Algerian Yacine Brahimi and Tunisian Ferjani Sassi for an additional season.

Brahimi joined Al Gharafa in July 2022 from Al Rayyan, making 84 appearances, scoring 45 goals, and playing a key role in securing the prestigious HH the Amir Cup title in May.

Sassi arrived from Al Duhail in July 2023, appearing in 63 matches and netting 17 goals.

The team will travel to Slovakia on Thursday for a training camp running through August 4. During the camp, Al Gharafa is set to play four friendly matches as part of preparations for their Qatar Stars League (QSL) opener against Umm Salal on August 15.