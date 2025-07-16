GCC Strongly Condemns Israeli Attacks On Syrian Territory

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) expressed its condemnation and denunciation in the strongest terms of the attacks by the Israeli occupation forces on the territory of Syria.

In a statement, GCC Secretary General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi said: "These attacks represent a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the Syrian Arab Republic, a breach of international laws and norms, and a serious threat to regional security and stability."

The Secretary General of the GCC affirmed that the continuation of these repeated and ongoing attacks by the Israeli occupation forces constitutes an irresponsible escalation and a disregard for the international community's efforts to achieve security and stability in Syria and the region.

Moreover, Albudaiwi underscored the GCC's firm position in support of Syria's unity and territorial integrity, and its complete rejection of any external interference that undermines its sovereignty or exacerbates the suffering of its brotherly people.

He also called upon the international community to assume its responsibilities to stop these serious violations, hold the perpetrators accountable, and work diligently to protect the Syrian people and preserve its sovereignty in accordance with the principles of the United Nations Charter and international law.