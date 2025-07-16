MECC Announces Capture Of Approximately 36,000 Myna Birds
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC) stated that it has managed to capture approximately 36,000 of the invasive Myna birds in Qatar so far since the beginning of national invasive bird control program.
MECC announced that 9,416 birds during the period from January to June 2025.
The birds were located and captured at 35 locations, with the number of cages used totaling to 611.
Recognised for its aggressive behaviour towards other bird species and its detrimental impact on biodiversity, the Myna bird is listed by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) as one of the world's most aggressively invasive avian species.
The Myna bird is also known to pose risks to crops and is a carrier of diseases such as avian influenza and malaria, according to a 2009 Marcula study.
