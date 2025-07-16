Qatar Tourism Reveals Judges For 3Rd Edition Of Qatar Tourism Awards

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar Tourism has revealed a ten-member jury panel of local and international experts for its third edition of the Qatar Tourism Awards.

These eagerly awaited awards honour organisations and individuals known for consistently delivering exceptional tourism experiences in Qatar.

The Qatar Tourism Awards is an initiative by Qatar Tourism, developed in collaboration with the World Tourism Organization (UN Tourism), aimed at recognising individuals and businesses across the tourism and hospitality sector in Qatar for their remarkable contributions to service excellence.

The panel is tasked with carefully evaluating tourism businesses that demonstrate excellence across seven primary categories: Service Excellence, Gastronomic Experiences, Iconic Attractions and Activities, World-Class Events, Digital Footprint, Smart and Sustainable Tourism, and Community Leadership.

These categories, along with 37 sub-categories, reflect key dimensions of both the visitor and resident experience.

The jury includes the following distinguished members: HE Hamad Al Mulla, Vice-Chairman of the Education, Culture, Sport and Information Committee of the Shura Council & the Chairman of the External Affairs, Political and National Security Committee of the Arab Parliament; Andrew Stokes, OBE - Visit England Director; Aurélie Bouti, Travel Content Creator; Dr. Hamad Salem Mejegheer, Executive Director SME Development at Qatar Development Bank; Gregor Rankin, Food and Travel Magazine, Publisher & CEO; Samer Al-Kharashi, Director- Regional Office for the Middle East UN Tourism; Marcel Leijzer, Deputy Director, Technical Cooperation and Silk Road Department - UN Tourism; Dr. Abdulla Al-Mehshadi Ph.D. Eng., CEO of Al Wa'ab City; Ramzan Al Naimi, Innovation Expert and Prof Al Sobh, Dean of the College of Business and Economics at Qatar University.

The carefully selected panel of judges will evaluate submissions expected to surpass last year's total of over 800 entries from across the sector.

Winners will receive extensive promotion locally, regionally, and internationally to enhance their visibility. The winners of the third edition of the Qatar Tourism Awards will be revealed during a formal ceremony taking place in November 2025.

The Qatar Tourism Awards is open to all businesses and individuals in the tourism sector.

The Awards is a benchmark for excellence, highlighting the nation's top tourism offerings, services and innovations and outstanding achievers.

It is a chance to help set the standard for the tourism industry and recognise those who elevate Qatar's tourism reputation on the global stage.

Winning the prestigious Qatar Tourism Awards is a demonstration of excellence that strengthens brand equity, shapes businesses or careers and to gain nationally and internationally recognition.

Submissions are a simple process where the applicants need to answer 5 unique questions and attach supporting documents.

The application portal launched on May 19, and the deadline for applications submission is August 7, 2025.