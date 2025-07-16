Specialized Team Tasked With Reviewing Individuals' Claims Resulting From Intercepting Iranian Missiles Holds Its 1St Meeting
Doha: As part of implementing the mechanisms and regulations approved by the Civil Defense Council to address reports of damage resulting from the interception of Iranian missiles, the specialized team tasked with reviewing affected individuals' claims held its first meeting at the National Command Center (NCC).
In a statement on Wednesday, the Ministry of Interior (MOI) indicated that the meeting reviewed the fieldwork plan, documentation and assessment procedures, and the organisation of field visits to the reported sites submitted via the Metrash application, in coordination with the relevant authorities, to ensure efficient processing and accurate follow-up.
The MOI noted that this meeting comes as a continuation of the urgent measures and procedures approved by the council to compensate those affected and expedite the response in addressing the incident's aftermath in accordance with established protocols.
