Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Funding Shortage Cripples WFP Effort To Assist Returnees

Funding Shortage Cripples WFP Effort To Assist Returnees


2025-07-16 02:00:16
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The World Food Programme (WFP) has raised concerns over the situation of Afghan returnees from Iran, warning that limited resources allow it to support only a small portion of those in need.

In its June monthly report, published today (Wednesday), WFP said it provided food and cash assistance to 1.8 million people across Afghanistan during the month.

It said mass arrivals of returnees from Iran, with high needs, were placing additional strain on already fragile communities.

The organisation added:“Daily arrivals average over 19,000, with a peak of 25,900 have been recorded. Resource constraints mean that we are able to reach only a small fraction of those needing assistance. Without a further injection of funding, returnee assistance will diminish and cease within a few weeks.”

WFP continued it assisted 268 households affected by flooding in Badakhshan, Takhar and Baghlan provinces and supported 76 of 125 households displaced by cross-border conflict in Kunar's Nari district.

It warned:“Limited resources mean we can only assist a fraction of those in need. Without additional funding, support for returnees will be reduced and could come to a halt within weeks.”

On Tuesday, UN Secretary-General's Special Representative for Afghanistan Roza Otunbayeva called for urgent and coordinated international action to address the situation following her visit to Islam Qala border where she observed the large-scale return of Afghan refugees from Iran.

kk/ma

MENAFN16072025000174011037ID1109809790

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search