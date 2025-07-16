Funding Shortage Cripples WFP Effort To Assist Returnees

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The World Food Programme (WFP) has raised concerns over the situation of Afghan returnees from Iran, warning that limited resources allow it to support only a small portion of those in need.

In its June monthly report, published today (Wednesday), WFP said it provided food and cash assistance to 1.8 million people across Afghanistan during the month.

It said mass arrivals of returnees from Iran, with high needs, were placing additional strain on already fragile communities.

The organisation added:“Daily arrivals average over 19,000, with a peak of 25,900 have been recorded. Resource constraints mean that we are able to reach only a small fraction of those needing assistance. Without a further injection of funding, returnee assistance will diminish and cease within a few weeks.”

WFP continued it assisted 268 households affected by flooding in Badakhshan, Takhar and Baghlan provinces and supported 76 of 125 households displaced by cross-border conflict in Kunar's Nari district.

It warned:“Limited resources mean we can only assist a fraction of those in need. Without additional funding, support for returnees will be reduced and could come to a halt within weeks.”

On Tuesday, UN Secretary-General's Special Representative for Afghanistan Roza Otunbayeva called for urgent and coordinated international action to address the situation following her visit to Islam Qala border where she observed the large-scale return of Afghan refugees from Iran.

