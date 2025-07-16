Govt Annual Accountability Program Kicks Off Today
KABUL (Pajhwok): The program to present one-year achievements of government agencies officially began on Wednesday and is expected to continue for 40 days.
During this period, officials from various state institutions will present their annual performance reports to the public.
Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Mullah Abdul Wasih Khadem, Chief of Staff to the Prime Minister of the caretaker government, said the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) assumed power four years ago amid significant security, economic, social, and cultural challenges.
He noted that despite these inherited difficulties, the government has made progress in administrative reforms, revenue growth, and ensuring nationwide security over the past four years.
Mullah Khadem also stated that Afghanistan currently maintained relations with over 40 countries, and the process of gaining formal international recognition was ongoing.
He highlighted the government's efforts in providing support to migrants at border areas and the reactivation of several media outlets.
He urged government institutions to present their achievements transparently and called on the media to reflect the realities on the ground.
Referring to the launch of the accountability program, Mullah Khadem said its purpose was to keep the public informed about the government's performance and ensure officials share their reports in a transparent manner.
According to him, approximately 44 government agencies of the Islamic Emirate will participate in this year's program, not only presenting their one-year performance summaries but also responding to journalists' questions.
