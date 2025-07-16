13 Illegally Operating Pharmacies Shut Down In Logar
PUL-I-ALAM (Pajhwok): Thirteen pharmacies have been shut down over operating illegally in the capital of central Logar province, an official said on Wednesday.
Fahimullah Ludin, spokesperson for the Department of Public Health, told Pajhwok Afghan News that a team from the department inspected 16 pharmacies in the Babos and Honi Sufla areas of Pul-i-Alam. Of these, 13 were closed due to non-compliance with regulations.
He said the pharmacies were not operating in accordance with the Ministry of Public Health's medical standards and in some cases, low-quality or substandard medicines were discovered.
Ludin added that monitoring and inspection activities were ongoing in both the provincial capital and districts.
He urged all health facilities and pharmacies to comply with public health regulations.
Earlier, dozens of unlicensed health centres and pharmacies had also been closed in Pul-i-Alam, Baraki Barak and Kharwar districts of the province.
kk/ma
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Atlas Adds 'All Of The Stablecoins' To Its Multi-Currency Banking Product
- Function Ushers In The Era Of Bitcoin Yield With Galaxy Digital As Investor In $10M Seed Round
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
CommentsNo comment