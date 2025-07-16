13 Illegally Operating Pharmacies Shut Down In Logar

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

PUL-I-ALAM (Pajhwok): Thirteen pharmacies have been shut down over operating illegally in the capital of central Logar province, an official said on Wednesday.

Fahimullah Ludin, spokesperson for the Department of Public Health, told Pajhwok Afghan News that a team from the department inspected 16 pharmacies in the Babos and Honi Sufla areas of Pul-i-Alam. Of these, 13 were closed due to non-compliance with regulations.

He said the pharmacies were not operating in accordance with the Ministry of Public Health's medical standards and in some cases, low-quality or substandard medicines were discovered.

Ludin added that monitoring and inspection activities were ongoing in both the provincial capital and districts.

He urged all health facilities and pharmacies to comply with public health regulations.

Earlier, dozens of unlicensed health centres and pharmacies had also been closed in Pul-i-Alam, Baraki Barak and Kharwar districts of the province.

