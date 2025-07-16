FOR KING + COUNTRY RETURNS WITH FAN-FAVORITE CHRISTMAS EVENT, 'A DRUMMER BOY CHRISTMAS: THE LIVE EXPERIENCE,' IN SELECT CITIES THIS DECEMBER
Audiences will be treated to a joyful mix of the band's iconic Christmas renditions - including "O Come, O Come Emmanuel" and "Little Drummer Boy" - alongside fan favorites that span their chart-topping career. Blending festive storytelling, powerful visuals and the unmistakable energy that defines every for KING + COUNTRY show, A DRUMMER BOY CHRISTMAS promises a night of celebration, connection, and Christmas spirit.
"To celebrate the miracle of all miracles, God coming to earth and offering redemption, and experiencing it together, makes this our favorite tour of the year," share Joel and Luke. "We can't wait to see you all this December."
And in the spirit of new beginnings, the band is also teasing what's ahead: Joel and Luke have recently returned to the studio and are excited to share a glimpse of the next chapter of for KING + COUNTRY with fans.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 25 at 10 AM CST. For EARLIER access to tickets, fans can text "CHRISTMAS" to 615-257-9555 to receive a pre-sale code for first access to tickets on July 21st! Reserve your seats at forkingandcountry for a Christmas celebration unlike any other.
"A DRUMMER BOY CHRISTMAS" 2025 Dates :
12.02 | 12.03 | Orlando, FL - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
12.05 | Dallas, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre
12.06 | Houston, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
12.08 | Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre
12.09 | St. Louis, MO - The Fabulous Fox Theatre
12.10 | 12.11 | Minneapolis, MN - Orpheum Theatre
12.12 | Chicago, IL - Rosemont Theatre
12.15 | 12.16 | 12. 17 | 12.18 | 12.19 | Nashville, TN - Grand Ole Opry House
About for KING + COUNTRY
for KING + COUNTRY is one of the music industry's most respected and decorated duos. Brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone have earned four GRAMMY® Awards, 13 No. 1 hits, and more than 3 billion career streams . Known for their dynamic live shows and global reach, the Platinum-selling act has performed to sold-out crowds across the U.S., Australia, and Europe. Their most recent album, What Are We Waiting For? , debuted in the Top 10 on the Billboard 200 , following the success of Burn the Ships . In 2024, their debut film UNSUNG HERO (Lionsgate) was released to theaters nationwide, earning a GMA Dove Award for Feature Film of the Year. Learn more at forkingandcountry .
SOURCE for KING and COUNTRY
