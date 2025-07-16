G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Technologies Market On The Rise
|
Report Metric
|
Details
|
Base year considered
|
2023
|
Forecast period considered
|
2024-2029
|
Base year market size
|
$4.1 billion
|
Market size forecast
|
$6.1 billion
|
Growth rate
|
CAGR of 6.8% for the forecast period of 2024-2029
|
Segments covered
|
Assay Type, Product Type, Application, and Region (South America, the Middle East and Africa)
|
Regions covered
|
North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Rest of the World
|
Countries covered
|
U.S., Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Singapore
|
Market drivers
|
. Rising incidence of chronic diseases.
. Growing demand for GPCR-targeting drugs.
. Technological advances in GPCR research.
Interesting facts:
-
GPCRs and Drug Targets: Over 30% of all marketed drugs target GPCRs, making them one of the most important and druggable protein families in pharmacology.
Sensory Functions: GPCRs are essential for senses like vision, taste, and smell playing key roles in the retina and the olfactory system.
Diverse and Widespread: Humans have over 800 GPCRs involved in processes from immunity to neurotransmission, linking them to diseases like cancer, heart conditions, and neurological disorders.
Emerging startups
-
Confo Therapeutics: This company is developing a proprietary technology to target GPCR conformational changes, opening new therapeutic avenues for treating cancer and neurological diseases.
Tectonic Therapeutic: Uses innovative platforms for discovering drugs targeting GPCRs involved in immune and inflammatory diseases, with a focus on immune modulation.
Syn Vivo: Specializes in microfluidic platforms and live-cell imaging technologies to provide real-time, high-resolution cell-based assays for drug discovery and research.
The report addresses the following questions:What is the projected size and growth rate of the GPCR targeting market?
- The global market reached $4.1 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $6.1 billion by the end of 2029, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.
Which market segments are covered in the report?
- The GPCR targeting market is segmented based on assay type, product type, application, and region.
Which product type segment will be dominant through 2029?
- Cell lines are anticipated to have the highest market share by the end of 2029.
Which region's market is growing the fastest?
- Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market.
Market leaders include:
-
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC.
BECTON DICKINSON
DANAHER CORP.
ENZO BIOCHEM INC.
EPICS THERAPEUTICS
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
INTERAX BIOTECH AG
MERCK KGAA
ORION BIOTECHNOLOGY CANADA LTD.
PROMEGA CORP.
QIAGEN
REVVITY
TECTONIC THERAPEUTIC
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.
WUXI APPTEC
Logo -
