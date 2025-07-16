Century Communities Hosts July Grand Opening For New Homes In Sultan, WA

MENAFN - PR Newswire) A celebratory Grand Opening event was held on Saturday, July 12, featuring tours of the community's Luna model home and complimentary refreshments from local favorite Sky River Bakery.

"There's so much to love about Daisy Heights, from beautiful two-story homes and quick access to stunning outdoor spaces, to Sultan's small-town charm and convenient proximity to Monroe and Seattle," said Washington Division President Mick Cermak. "Opportunities are limited, so explore available homes today and get in touch with our sales team to find your best fit."

DAISY HEIGHTS | SULTAN, WA

Now selling from the $500s



Two-story single-family homes

Up to 2,745 square feet

3 to 5 bedrooms, 2.25 to 3 bathrooms, 2-bay garages

Spacious gourmet kitchens with quartz countertops, expansive primary suites with walk-in showers and walk-in closets, and more included

Convenient proximity to Monroe, boasting attractions like The Reptile Zoo and Evergreen State Fairgrounds Quick access to outdoor recreation attractions like the Skykomish River, Osprey Park, the Cascade Foothills, Mountain View Park, and Wallace Falls State Park

Location:

32309 Bryant Road

Sultan, WA 98294

425.275.5342

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Washington

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunitiesClick "Buy Now" on any available homeFill out a quick Buy Online formElectronically submit an initial earnest money depositElectronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at .

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS ) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and one of the highest-ranked homebuilders on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2025-consecutively awarded for a third year-and Newsweek's list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding - including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 17 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers mortgage, title, insurance brokerage, and escrow services in select markets through its Inspire Home Loans, Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and IHL Escrow subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit .

