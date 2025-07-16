BSTR Miner Unveils AI-Powered XRP Cloud Mining Platform With Daily Payouts

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Simple, Secure, and Profitable XRP Mining – No Equipment Required

NEW YORK, NY, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simple, Secure, and Profitable XRP Mining – No Equipment Required





As global interest in Ripple's XRP continues to rise, BSTR Miner has introduced a groundbreaking way for everyday users to join the XRP economy-AI-powered cloud mining with daily earnings and no hardware required.

Now available via desktop and mobile platforms, this new service lets users remotely mine XRP and other major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin-all through an easy-to-use interface. Whether you're new to crypto or a seasoned investor, BSTR Miner offers a hassle-free path to earning digital assets with predictable daily returns.

Visit or download the mobile app to get started

Why XRP, and Why Now?

XRP is best known for its speed, scalability, and low transaction costs-qualities that have made it a favorite for cross-border payments. Now, it's breaking into the cloud mining space. Through BSTR Miner's AI-driven platform, users can access a new way to earn XRP daily, without having to buy expensive mining equipment or deal with technical complexities.

The platform's smart algorithms analyze real-time market conditions and automatically adjust mining strategies to prioritize the most profitable assets-whether that's XRP, BTC, ETH, or stablecoins like USDC.

Key Features of BSTR Miner's Cloud Mining Service

All-in-One XRP Access – Deposit, mine, and withdraw XRP from a single platform.

Multi-Currency Support – Choose from a wide selection including BTC, ETH, DOGE, USDT, SOL, LTC, and BCH.

AI-Optimized Returns – Let intelligent algorithms maximize your earnings.

Fully Remote Mining – No machines, no setup-just log in and start earning.

Principal Protection – Your full investment is returned at the end of each contract.

Flexible Contracts for Every Budget

BSTR Miner offers a range of short- and long-term mining contracts, each designed to provide clear returns and low-risk entry points. Whether you're looking to test the waters or commit to a longer strategy, there's a contract option that fits your needs.

【Explore more contract options at . 】

What Sets BSTR Miner Apart?

True Simplicity – No tech skills, no mining rigs-just pick a plan and start earning.

XRP-Focused Experience – Enjoy a seamless XRP ecosystem all in one place.

Smart Allocation – AI ensures you're always mining the most profitable assets.

Flexible Payouts – Get paid in XRP or switch to other supported cryptocurrencies.

Anytime Access – Manage your earnings from your phone or browser 24/7.

Getting Started Is Easy

Create an Account – Sign up in minutes and get a $10 welcome bonus.

Select a Contract – Choose the plan that fits your budget and goals.

Start Earning Daily – Watch your earnings grow and withdraw anytime.

A Smarter Way to Earn in Crypto

Since 2019, BSTR Miner has helped millions of users earn steady income through its advanced cloud mining system. With the introduction of XRP support, the platform now offers even more flexibility and potential for crypto investors of all levels.

“XRP has always stood out for its efficiency and speed. Now, with our platform, it's just as easy to mine-securely, remotely, and with daily returns,” said a BSTR Miner spokesperson.“We've built this system to remove the typical barriers and let anyone take part in the future of digital finance.”

Whether you're diversifying your crypto portfolio or just getting started, BSTR Miner gives you the tools to earn reliably and securely.

Get started today at

Or download the BSTR Miner app from the App Store or Google Play.

Your crypto earnings journey starts here.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involves risk. There is potential for loss of funds. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

CONTACT: Name: Kevin Cole Email: ...