Tanzid, Mahedi Star As Bangladesh Clinch Historic T20I Series Win Over Sri Lanka
This marks Bangladesh's first-ever T20I series triumph against Sri Lanka, sealed in emphatic fashion as they chased down 133 with 21 balls to spare.
On a sluggish surface, Mahedi Hasan was the architect of Sri Lanka's downfall with a superb spell of spin bowling. He picked up career-best figures of 4 for 11, tearing through the middle order after the hosts lost early wickets.
Pathum Nissanka tried to hold the innings together with a composed 46 off 39 balls, but Sri Lanka slumped to 94 for 6 by the 15th over. Dasun Shanaka's late burst of 35 not out from 25 balls, including 22 runs in the final over, helped push the total to 132 for 7, but it was never going to be enough.
Bangladesh made light work of the target despite losing Parvez Hossain Emon to the very first ball of the innings. Tanzid, however, took control with a stunning display of power-hitting and timing, smashing an unbeaten 73 off just 47 deliveries, including six sixes.
He was well-supported by Litton Das, who chipped in with 32 before falling in the ninth over. Towhid Hridoy then joined Tanzid and the duo stitched an unbroken 59-run stand to take the visitors home comfortably in 16.3 overs.
Sri Lanka's bowlers failed to apply pressure after the early breakthrough, with both spinners and seamers struggling to contain the flow of runs. The loss marked a disappointing end to the series for the hosts, who had won the opener but failed to build on that momentum.
Brief scores: Sri Lanka 132/7 in 20 overs (Pathum Nissanka 46, Dasun Shanaka 35; Mahedi Hasan 4/11) lost to Bangladesh 133/2 in 16.3 overs (Tanzid Hasan 73, Litton Das 32; Kamindu Mendis 1/21, Nuwan Thushara 25) by eight wickets.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Atlas Adds 'All Of The Stablecoins' To Its Multi-Currency Banking Product
- Function Ushers In The Era Of Bitcoin Yield With Galaxy Digital As Investor In $10M Seed Round
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
CommentsNo comment