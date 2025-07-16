OLD REPUBLIC ANNOUNCES SENIOR MANAGEMENT CHANGES AT OLD REPUBLIC SURETY

CHICAGO, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI ) - today announced changes within the senior management ranks of Old Republic Surety Company.

Old Republic Surety has named Steve Denault (59) as President, and Alan Pavlic (65) as CEO, effective immediately.

In making this announcement, Craig R. Smiddy , Old Republic International's President and Chief Executive Officer, noted, "Alan has done a remarkable job at growing Old Republic Surety's presence in the surety marketplace and has built a top notch team. With Steve's leadership going forward, we look forward to continued profitable growth, while leading the company through transformation."

Steve Denault joined Old Republic in January 2025, after having served 33 years with COUNTRY Financial in various executive and management roles of increasing responsibility. Steve was promoted to EVP and COO in 2019 and CEO Advisor in 2024. Steve is a graduate of Illinois State University and holds a master's degree in Agricultural Economics from the University of Illinois.

Alan Pavlic joined Old Republic in 2005 in the role of SVP, Claims General Counsel. He was promoted to the role of President in 2013. Alan holds a bachelor's degree from Albion College and a juris doctor from Michigan State University College of Law.

About Old Republic

Old Republic is a leading specialty insurer that operates diverse property & casualty and title insurance companies. Founded in 1923 and a member of the Fortune 500, we are a leader in underwriting and risk management services for business partners across the United States and Canada. Our specialized operating companies are experts in their fields, enabling us to provide tailored solutions that set us apart. For more information, please visit .