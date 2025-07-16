Arthrex Nanoscopetm System Receives Pediatric Clearance For Orthopedic, Laparoscopic Procedures

"This innovative and disruptive technology is transforming the way we approach diagnostic and least-invasive surgical treatments, and we are extremely proud to expand its indications to the field of pediatric orthopedics and laparoscopy," said Arthrex President and Founder Reinhold Schmieding.

The NanoScope system can be used in common pediatric cases like general knee arthroscopy, meniscal treatments, anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) reconstruction, general shoulder arthroscopy and hernia or diagnostic laparoscopy in the abdomen. The smaller scope is designed to minimize the potential risk of damaging anatomical structures upon entry along with neurovascular structures.

"FDA clearance for use of the NanoScope system in pediatric patients is an important, exciting step forward," said J. Lee Pace, MD . "Its smaller size makes it ideal for navigating pediatric joints while still delivering excellent image quality for routine or even more complex cases."

Most Nano arthroscopy procedures can be performed outside of a traditional operating room, such as in a physician's office or an ambulatory surgery center, offering a more convenient and flexible option for both diagnosis and treatment. Patients and doctors can also discuss anesthesia options to determine the level that best fits a particular procedure and the patient's comfort level, from local anesthesia - allowing the patient to stay awake during treatment - to twilight anesthesia, or mild sedation.

This minimally invasive approach also means a smaller scar,1 less risk of infection2 and the potential for less pain, reducing the need for prescriptive pain medications.3

To learn more about Nano arthroscopy, visit TheNanoExperience.

For more information, downloadable multimedia assets and interview requests for subject matter experts, contact Arthrex Media Relations at [email protected] .

About Arthrex

Arthrex, headquartered in Naples, Florida, is a global medical device company and leader in multispecialty minimally invasive surgical technology innovation, scientific research, manufacturing and medical education. The company has pioneered the field of arthroscopy and sports medicine and develops more than 1,000 new products and related procedures annually to advance minimally invasive orthopedic surgery, trauma, spine, cardiothoracic, orthobiologics and arthroplasty innovation worldwide. Arthrex also specializes in the latest 4K multispecialty surgical visualization and OR integration technology solutions. For more information, visit Arthrex .

Physician is a paid consultant of Arthrex, Inc.

References

Schaver AL, Lash JG, MacAskill ML, et al. Partial meniscectomy using needle arthroscopy associated with significantly less pain and improved patient reported outcomes at two weeks after surgery: a comparison to standard knee arthroscopy . J Orthop. 2023;41:63-66. 1016/j.2023.06.00McMillan S, Chhabra A, Hassebrock JD, Ford E, Amin NH. Risks and complications associated with intra-articular arthroscopy of the knee and shoulder in an office setting . Orthop J Sports Med. 2019;7(9):2325967119869846. doi:10.1177/2325967119869846Bradsell H, Lencioni A, Shinsako K, Frank RM. In-office diagnostic needle arthroscopy using the NanoScopearthroscopy system . Arthrosc Tech. 2022;11(11):e1923-e1927. 1016/j.2022.07.006

SOURCE Arthrex, Inc.