Shareholders Who Lost Money On XPLR Infrastructure, LP F/K/A Nextera Energy Partners, LP (NYSE: XIFR) Should Contact Wolf Haldenstein Immediately

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased the units of XPLR Infrastructure, LP f/k/a NextEra Energy Partners, LP (“XPLR”) (NYSE: XIFR).

Jurisdiction : United States District Court for Southern District of California

Class Period : September 27, 2023 – January 27, 2025 Lead Plaintiff Deadline : September 8, 2025



Allegations:

The lawsuit claims that during the Class Period, the defendants:

Misrepresented or concealed that XPLR was struggling to maintain operations as a yieldco.Entered risky financing arrangements but downplayed the risks.Could not resolve the financings without risking major unitholder dilution.Planned to halt investor cash distributions to cover these financings.As a result, its yieldco business model and promised distribution growth were unsustainable.

Key Event:

On January 28, 2025, XPLR announced it would suspend all cash distributions to common unitholders, effectively abandoning its yieldco model. The stock price dropped nearly 35% on this news.

