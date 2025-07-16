Shareholders Who Lost Money On XPLR Infrastructure, LP F/K/A Nextera Energy Partners, LP (NYSE: XIFR) Should Contact Wolf Haldenstein Immediately
Class Action Details
- Jurisdiction : United States District Court for Southern District of California Class Period : September 27, 2023 – January 27, 2025 Lead Plaintiff Deadline : September 8, 2025
Allegations:
The lawsuit claims that during the Class Period, the defendants:Misrepresented or concealed that XPLR was struggling to maintain operations as a yieldco. Entered risky financing arrangements but downplayed the risks. Could not resolve the financings without risking major unitholder dilution. Planned to halt investor cash distributions to cover these financings. As a result, its yieldco business model and promised distribution growth were unsustainable.
Key Event:
On January 28, 2025, XPLR announced it would suspend all cash distributions to common unitholders, effectively abandoning its yieldco model. The stock price dropped nearly 35% on this news.
Contact:
- Phone: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774 Email: ... Contact Person: Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis
Firm Website: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP
Legal Disclaimer:
