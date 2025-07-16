Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Shareholders Who Lost Money On XPLR Infrastructure, LP F/K/A Nextera Energy Partners, LP (NYSE: XIFR) Should Contact Wolf Haldenstein Immediately


2025-07-16 01:16:03
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased the units of XPLR Infrastructure, LP f/k/a NextEra Energy Partners, LP (“XPLR”) (NYSE: XIFR).

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CASE AND SUBMIT CONTACT INFORMATION

Class Action Details

  • Jurisdiction : United States District Court for Southern District of California
  • Class Period : September 27, 2023 – January 27, 2025
  • Lead Plaintiff Deadline : September 8, 2025

Allegations:

The lawsuit claims that during the Class Period, the defendants:

  • Misrepresented or concealed that XPLR was struggling to maintain operations as a yieldco.
  • Entered risky financing arrangements but downplayed the risks.
  • Could not resolve the financings without risking major unitholder dilution.
  • Planned to halt investor cash distributions to cover these financings.
  • As a result, its yieldco business model and promised distribution growth were unsustainable.

    Key Event:

    On January 28, 2025, XPLR announced it would suspend all cash distributions to common unitholders, effectively abandoning its yieldco model. The stock price dropped nearly 35% on this news.

    Why Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP ? :

    This illustrious firm , founded in 1888, is steadfast in their pursuit of justice for investors who have suffered financial harm due to these misrepresented statements. The law firm brings to the fore over 125 years of legal expertise in securities litigation and has a proven track record of protecting the rights of investors.

    We encourage all investors who have been affected or have information that will assist in our investigation, to contact Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP.

    Contact:

    • Phone: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774
    • Email: ...
    • Contact Person: Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis

    Firm Website: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

    This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


