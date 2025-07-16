Verifiid Launches AI Compliance Copilot To Streamline Hiring And I-9 Verification

verifIID powering secure, AI-driven compliance for hiring at scale

VerifiID unveils a new platform and AI Copilot to help HR teams automate I-9, E-Verify, and onboarding compliance-faster, safer, and at scale.

- Mo Saeed, Founder and CEO of VerifiIDBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- VerifiID Launches AI-Powered Compliance Copilot and New Platform to Simplify Hiring at ScaleVerifiID, a fast-growing leader in workforce compliance and onboarding automation, today announced the official launch of its redesigned platform, VerifiID , along with its newest innovation: the Compliance Copilot - a multilingual, AI-powered assistant that helps HR teams manage hiring compliance with speed and clarity.Built for employers, staffing firms, and high-turnover industries, VerifiID delivers a faster, smarter, and more secure way to manage background checks, I-9s, E-Verify, and employee documentation - all from one place.The Compliance Copilot is VerifiID's standout feature: an always-on assistant trained to answer complex compliance questions in real-time, across 50+ languages. From“How do I complete an I-9 remotely?” to“Do I need E-Verify in Florida?”, Copilot empowers HR teams to stay compliant without delays or legal guesswork.“This launch is a major milestone in our mission to make hiring safer, faster, and more accessible,” said Mo Saeed, Founder and CEO of VerifiID.“The Compliance Copilot isn't just a chatbot. It's a trusted assistant for HR - one that understands the regulations and helps teams move with confidence.”Key platform features include:1.Automated I-9 and E-Verify workflows2.Biometric ID and background checks with real-time verification3.Secure document upload and storage4.24/7 Copilot support for compliance guidance5.Integration-ready APIs and enterprise scalabilityUnlike traditional tools, VerifiID combines automation with human-centered AI to remove friction from the hiring process - particularly for industries like hospitality, healthcare, logistics, and retail, where speed and scale are critical.“This was a team effort from day one,” said Zubeir, CTO of VerifiID.“We didn't just build a tool. We built an experience where compliance becomes intuitive and scalable.”Employers can use VerifiID to invite new hires, complete identity verification remotely (no video calls required), and auto-generate fully compliant Form I-9s - including remote hiring flows using biometric-based verification. Every step is tracked, stored, and audit-ready.The platform also supports multilingual onboarding and document compliance, helping HR teams onboard diverse, distributed, and seasonal workforces with ease.VerifiID's Compliance Copilot is available now - free to use for HR teams looking for quick answers and faster onboarding support.The platform is live atMedia Contact:Pablo AlveradoHead of Customer Success...

intro compliance copilot

