Senate Majority Leader Thune, Senator Tommy Tuberville And Congressman Joe Wilson Join Panel Of Cabinet Ceos To Discuss 250,000 American Manufacturing Jobs Under Threat

WASHINGTON, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Kitchen Cabinet Alliance (AKCA) hosted a panel discussion with U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville, Congressman Joe Wilson and CEOs regarding the flood of unfairly traded cabinet imports from Cambodia, Malaysia, Mexico, Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam that is threatening a more than $12 billion industry. U.S. Senate Majority Leader John Thune also delivered remarks virtually to show solidarity for a domestic cabinet manufacturing that employs over 250,000 Americans.

"During my travels across South Dakota I often visit small businesses and local manufacturers, and I've seen firsthand the positive impact that businesses like Showplace Cabinetry in Harrisburg, South Dakota have on the local community," said U.S. Senator John Thune . "Manufacturing businesses provide good paying jobs and opportunities for so many hardworking Americans and it is critical that they have the tax and regulatory certainty that they need to thrive."

In March 2025, President Donald J. Trump launched a Section 232 investigation to help save domestic cabinet manufacturing from foreign countries that cheat. As the Trump Administration undertakes the Section 232 investigation, the domestic industry is asking for a tariff rate of at least 100% to stop the flood of imports and save American cabinet manufacturing jobs.

"For more than 60 years, Wellborn Cabinets has been providing quality, American-made cabinets to folks across the country. Like many other domestic manufacturers, they have suffered tremendously from cheap, foreign goods flooding our markets," said U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville . "President Trump has done a great job of securing our domestic markets and making foreign suppliers pay their fair share by strategically implementing tariffs and negotiating new trade deals. As the Section 232 investigation concludes, I hope he will also implement a strong tariff rate-without any exemptions-to help preserve the domestic cabinet industry, stand up for the American worker, and return to the Golden Age for American manufacturing."

"The flood of unfairly traded cabinet imports is devastating communities in my district and across the Carolinas," said U.S. Congressman Joe Wilson (R-SC). "As President Trump and his team wrap up the Section 232 national security investigation, a strong tariff rate is needed to stop the cheating and keep these good-paying cabinet manufacturing jobs in South Carolina."

Stephen Wellborn, Co-Owner of Wellborn Cabinet Co. remarked "foreign cabinet products are being priced at over 70% percent lower than U.S. pricing and often cheaper than the cost of the materials for cabinet producers. The flood of imports is rapidly increasing, and it is making it nearly impossible for domestic cabinet manufacturers to compete. Unfair trade practices represent a clear and present danger to 5,000 cabinet manufacturing jobs in Alabama and the more than 250,000 cabinet manufacturing jobs across America."

"Our employees are extremely worried about the consequences if these illegal trade practices continue to go unchecked, and so are we," said Edwin Underwood, President and COO of Marsh Furniture Company. "We are supporting over 600 families that live the American Dream and the domestic cabinet industry is the backbone of small communities across the nation. President Trump, we are asking for you to take strong decisive action by imposing a 100% tariff with no loopholes to save over 250,000 American cabinet jobs."

Right now, Chinese cabinet companies are engaging in transshipment of cabinets and component parts to countries such as Vietnam, Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Mexico, where they can avoid pre-existing duties on Chinese cabinetry. To combat these activities, U.S. political leaders and industry leaders are calling for a 100% Section 232 tariff on cabinetry entering the U.S., with no exemptions to save American manufacturing jobs.

The American Kitchen Cabinet Alliance (AKCA) is a coalition of organizations that have joined forces to fight for American kitchen cabinet workers and our industry. Established in 2019, AKCA is standing up for American manufacturing workers and supporting the actions of those who oppose foreign countries such as Cambodia, Malaysia, Mexico, Thailand and Vietnam that engage in unfair trade practices. We want to level the playing field for American cabinet workers and support an America First trade agenda.

