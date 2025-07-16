26Health Launches Focus26 For ADHD & Cognitive Disorders

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Located within 26Health's facility at 801 N. Magnolia Avenue, Focus26 is designed to meet the growing demand for accessible, high-quality neurodevelopmental services in Orlando and Central Florida. The new center offers comprehensive mental health and diagnostic services for both children and adults, reflecting 26Health's ongoing commitment to whole-person, affordable care for all.

"Focus26 fills a critical gap in our community's mental health resources," said 26Health President & CEO Latrice Stewart , "By offering these specialized services for both children and adults, we're ensuring that families have access to the comprehensive neurodevelopmental care they need, regardless of age, background, or financial circumstances."

Focus26 offers a full range of services, including:



ADHD Evaluations : Comprehensive assessments tailored to each age group

Psychotherapy Interventions : Evidence-based therapeutic approaches

Learning Disability Testing : Specialized assessments and support

Medication Management : Expert psychiatric care and follow-up

Telehealth Services : Flexible and convenient access to care from home

Collaborative Care : Integrated treatment planning in coordination with primary care providers Autism Treatment : Individualized support plans and therapies tailored to the unique needs of those on the autism spectrum

The new center is led by a multidisciplinary team, all dedicated to helping individuals better understand their unique circumstances to reach their fullest potential.

"Focus26 is a big step toward care for individuals who have often been misunderstood or underserved," said Dr. Luisa Mena, Chief Medical Officer for 26Health. "ADHD and related conditions can affect everything from school performance to productivity. With Focus26, we're empowering them with the treatment they need to thrive."

Focus26 is now accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment, call 321-800-2922.

Media Contact: [email protected]

Founded in 2011 in Orlando, Florida, 26Health is committed to delivering comprehensive, inclusive, and accessible healthcare services that support the whole person. Through its integrated care model, 26Health combines primary care, behavioral health, psychiatric services, and specialized testing, offering a one-stop approach to healthcare that meets the diverse needs of the communities it serves. 26Health also provides adoption and spa services. For more information, visit 26health

SOURCE 26Health, Inc.