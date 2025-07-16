Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Stkd 100% MSTR & 100% COIN ETF (APED) Trading Halt


2025-07-16 01:01:05
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MILWAUKEE, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidal Investments LLC (“Tidal”) announces that the STKd 100% MSTR & 100% COIN ETF, (Ticker: APED) were halted to allow Tidal to evaluate the accuracy of the APED Net Asset Values per share (NAVs) published for July 15, 2025. Tidal determined the NAV for APED required to be restated from $31.66 per share to $37.47 per share.


CONTACT: Media contact: Gavin Filmore at ...

