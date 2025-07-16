Kathryn Henry's Debut Memoir A Dime To Say I Love You Becomes A Breakout Bestseller
#1 Amazon New Release in Cancer, Grief & Loss, and Self-Help-Now Available Worldwide
NAPA VALLEY, Calif., July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a time when readers are yearning for authenticity, courage, and connection, Kathryn Henry's A Dime to Say I Love You is striking a chord. Officially launching today, the book has already become a #1 Amazon New Release across multiple categories, including Cancer, Grief & Loss, and New Age Self-Help-resonating deeply with those navigating life's most personal challenges.
Blending unflinching vulnerability with spiritual insight, A Dime to Say I Love You recounts Henry's eight-year journey alongside her wife, Lisa, through terminal cancer, transformation, and the aftermath of profound grief. As a former executive at lululemon, Gap, and Levi Strauss & Co., and a current board director and mentor, Henry brings the same depth, presence, and leadership to her writing that she's brought to boardrooms and brand revolutions.
"What began as a promise to my wife to live my truth became a guide for anyone who's ever loved deeply and lost," Henry shares. "This book isn't as much a memoir-as it is a companion for life's journey. It's about uncovering the joy in sorrow, and finding courage to live with your heart lighting the path."
Far from being solely a story of loss, the memoir invites readers to embrace the strength in vulnerability as a pathway to growth, healing, and meaning. Each chapter combines authentic storytelling with quiet reflection, offering readers space to pause, breathe, and connect with what truly matters.
Since its soft launch, A Dime to Say I Love You has climbed the Amazon charts with notable rankings:
#1 New Release in Cancer (Kindle and Books)
#1 New Release in Grief & Loss (Kindle)
#1 in New Age Self-Help (Kindle)
#3 in Cancer (Books)
#5 in New Age Religion & Spirituality (Kindle)
A Dime to Say I Love You is now available on Amazo , Barnes & Noble , and through independent booksellers nationwide.
Paperback (ISBN: 979-8-89188-155-6)
eBook (ISBN: 979-8-89188-156-3)
About the Author
Kathryn Henry is a writer, speaker, spiritual seeker, and business leader whose life has been shaped by blue-collar beginnings, executive success, and profound personal challenges and loss. After a successful career leading global teams at lululemon, Gap, and Levi Strauss & Co., she stepped away from corporate life to honor a promise made to her late wife: to live fully, love deeply, and share the truth of her experience. She now serves as an advisor, mentor, and independent board director while continuing her journey of self-realization under the Napa Valley sun.
Media & speaking inquiries please contact:
[email protected]
[email protected]
