Kering: Monthly Statement On The Total Number Of Shares And Voting Rights (July 2025)
| Date
| Total number of
shares
|Total number of voting rights
|theoretical 1
|exercisable 2
|July 15, 2025
|123,420,778
|176,689,404
|175,869,319
1 Calculated based on all shares with voting rights, including treasury shares stripped of voting rights (Art. 223-11 of AMF General Regulation).
2 Excluding treasury shares stripped of voting rights.
