Kartik Aaryan And Jackie Shroff Video Call Subhash Ghai During Their Stay In Nawalgarh

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) Kartik Aaryan and Jackie Shroff shared a candid moment with filmmaker Subhash Ghai during the shoot of their forthcoming romantic entertainer, "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri".

Kartik shared a string of photographs from the shoot diaries in Nawalgarh on his Instagram. One of the photos showed Kartik and Jackie doing a video call with the 'Taal' maker.

It must be noted that Ghai launched Jackie back in 1983 with the film "Hero", prompting Kartik to give Jackie the title of the 'OG Hero of "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri".

Additionally, during Kartik's initial days, Ghai worked with him in the movie "Kaanchi-The Unbreakable" in 2014.

Coming back to Kartik's post, it showed the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' actor ravishing the local delicacies, exploring the cuisine, and the scenic beauty of the place.

The post further showed Kartik indulging in some behind-the-scenes masti during the latest schedule of "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri".

On Saturday, Kartik introduced Jackie as the 'OG Hero' of "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri."

Taking to his Instagram, Kartik posted a video where Jackie was seen showering flying kisses on the board of the film.

The leading lady of the much-anticipated drama, Ananya Panday, also welcomed Jackie to the "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri" family through a special social media post.

Re-sharing Kartik's post on her Insta stories, she wrote, "The coolest ever! Welcome to the TMMTMTTM family Jaggu dada @apnabhidu."

The project marks Kartik and Ananya's second on-screen collaboration after their 2019 release "Pati Patni Aur Woh".

Jointly backed by Karan Johar in collaboration with Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora, "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri" is expected to reach the cinema halls on February 13, 2026.