SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates WAT, VBTX, MGRM On Behalf Of Shareholders
Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT)'s merger with BD and Company's Biosciences & Diagnostic Solutions business. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, existing Waters shareholders are expected to own approximately 60.8% of the combined company. If you are a Waters shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .
Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VBTX)'s sale to Huntington Bancshares Incorporated. Under the terms of the agreement, Huntington will issue 1.95 shares for each outstanding share of Veritex. If you are a Veritex shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options .
Monogram Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MGRM)'s sale to Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Monogram shareholders would receive an upfront payment of $4.04 per share in cash, and a non-tradeable contingent value right entitling the holder to receive up to $12.37 per share of common stock in cash if certain product development, regulatory and revenue milestones are achieved through 2030. If you are a Monogram shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options .
Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders. We would handle the action on a contingent fee basis, whereby you would not be responsible for out-of-pocket payment of our legal fees or expenses.
Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email ... or ... .
Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
