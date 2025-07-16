Physicians Regional Healthcare System Supports The Immokalee Foundation In Workforce Development Initiative

Physicians Regional Healthcare System Market CEO Scott Lowe meets with Immokalee Foundation student interns

Physicians Regional Healthcare System hosted 13 Immokalee Foundation student interns this summer at its Pine Ridge and Collier Boulevard hospitals

An Immokalee Foundation student receives hands-on instruction on a medical manikin at the Foundation's Healthcare Pathway Summer Camp

Physicians Regional Healthcare System has provided funding & hands-on learning opportunities to support high school students interested in healthcare careers

- Scott Lowe, Market CEO, Physicians Regional Healthcare SystemNAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- For the fourth consecutive year, Physicians Regional Healthcare System has generously provided funding and hands-on experiential learning opportunities to support students participating in The Immokalee Foundation 's Healthcare Pathway.The effort is part of The Immokalee Foundation's award-winning Career Pathways Program, a comprehensive educational approach that breaks new ground in preparing students for professional careers.In addition to its Healthcare Pathway, The Immokalee Foundation provides out-of-school career readiness and workforce development programs for middle and high school students interested in Business Management & Entrepreneurship, Education & Human Services, and Engineering & Construction Management.“Our role in caring for the community is not limited to what happens inside our facilities,” said Scott Lowe, Market CEO for Physicians Regional Healthcare System.“By supporting the healthcare education of this exceptional group of young people, we are helping build a pipeline of talent to address SW Florida's growing demand for skilled healthcare professionals."Immokalee, Florida, is a major agricultural hub, producing a significant amount of fresh produce for the eastern United States; however, the majority of its children hover just north and/or south of the poverty line.Physicians Regional once again covered the costs of the Foundation's Healthcare Summer Camp at Florida Gulf Coast University. The beneficiaries included 36 Immokalee Foundation students, aged 13-17, interested in healthcare careers.Participating students learned about potential careers and engaged in career readiness activities, hands-on projects, career-oriented field trips, and other relevant experiences.The healthcare system also hosted 13 student interns at its Pine Ridge and Collier Boulevard hospitals. Participating Immokalee Foundation students shadowed healthcare professionals in various specialties while engaging in medical office support activities.In the four years since Physicians Regional began hosting Foundation interns, 54 high school and postsecondary students have received a remarkable educational boost on their pathway to meaningful careers in healthcare.“The Immokalee Foundation's reason for being is to prepare Southwest Florida's next generation of workforce leaders,” said Noemi Y. Perez, President and CEO of The Immokalee Foundation.“By providing our students with such extraordinary educational access, Physicians Regional Healthcare System is demonstrating what it means to be a true 'care provider' and benevolent community leader.”###About The Immokalee Foundation: For almost 34 years, The Immokalee Foundation has been preparing the next generation of leaders through a 100% focus on education, career readiness, and workforce development for students in Immokalee-from kindergarten through postsecondary education. To learn more about The Immokalee Foundation, become a mentor, host an intern, take a tour, volunteer as a career panel speaker or host, donate, or include the Foundation in your will, please call 239-430-9122 or visit .About Physicians Regional Healthcare System: Physicians Regional Healthcare System's three Naples hospitals provide quality care to the Naples and the greater Southwest Florida community with the objective of offering more options and improved access to healthcare for all citizens and visitors. Three Naples hospitals and more than 800 physicians are recognized within their fields, offering advanced medical care in more than 45 specialties and subspecialties, including programs in 24-hour emergency care, cardiology, vascular disease, digestive diseases, orthopedic care, spine care, neurosurgery, and women's services. For more information about Physicians Regional Healthcare System visit .

Randall Kenneth Jones

MindZoo

+1 571-238-4572

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.