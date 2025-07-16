MIT Technology Review Announces Emtech MIT 2025: Navigate With Confidence

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The conference brings together executives, technologists, investors, and policymakers to explore the breakthrough technologies that are reshaping business and society-and the drivers behind them. Today, MIT Technology Review released the, featuring the return of exclusive executive roundtable sessions and three days of editorially curated sessions on

"In uncertain times, innovation can stall without clarity and direction," said Brian Bryson, director of programming at MIT Technology Review. "This year's program is designed to help leaders move from instinct to insight and allow them to spot opportunities and be inspired to push forward with confidence."

What Sets EmTech MIT Apart

Since 1999, EmTech MIT has focused on transformative technologies and emerging trends-what's next and what matters most. Here's what makes it unlike any other event.



The MIT Edge

Learn on the iconic MIT campus-where groundbreaking ideas are born, challenged, and refined. For over 150 years, MIT has shaped the world through science, technology, and innovation.

Pioneering Minds

EmTech MIT convenes a powerful cross-industry community of forward-looking executives, decision-makers, and technical experts. You'll engage with an exclusive community of just 400 peers who challenge, inspire, and elevate your thinking. Editorial Authority

Every session is curated by the award-winning editorial team at MIT Technology Review-journalists who research and report daily on the technologies shaping the global innovation economy.

Agenda Highlights

Newly confirmed sessions include:



The Next Intelligence - a candid conversation about superintelligence, safety, and the path forward for AI

The Protocol Economy - exploring read-write-own ecosystems and the future of decentralized ownership

Climate Tech's Next Playbook - revealing new strategies to scale sustainable innovation in a constrained capital environment

The Robots Are Coming Home - on the rise of humanoid robots in everyday life The ABCs of AI: Algorithms, Borders, Control - mapping sovereign AI and the geopolitics of algorithms

Confirmed Speakers to Date



Rodney Brooks, CTO and Cofounder, Robust; Professor Emeritus, MIT

David Edelman , Director, Project on Technology, Economy, and National Security, MIT

Gary Gensler , Professor, MIT Sloan School of Management; Former Chair, US Securities and Exchange Commission

Fiona Murray , Associate Dean for Innovation, MIT Sloan School of Management

Ganesha Rasiah , Chief Strategy Officer, HP

Costa Samaras , Former Principal Assistant Director for Energy, White House Office of Science and Technology Policy; Director, Scott Institute for Energy Innovation, Carnegie Mellon University

Colette Stallbaumer , Cofounder, Microsoft WorkLab; General Manager, Microsoft 365 Copilot Lucia Tian , Head of Advanced Energy, Google

More speakers and sessions will be announced throughout the summer.

Don't miss your chance to be part of MIT Technology Review's flagship tech event. Register now at emtechmit -early access pricing ends August 1.

Members of the media may obtain additional information by emailing [email protected] .

About MIT Technology Review

MIT Technology Review is an independent media company owned by MIT. Established in 1899, it was the first-ever technology magazine; today, MIT Technology Review publishes in multiple digital formats every day, including on our site, in email newsletters, and across all major social channels. We also produce a multi-award-winning bimonthly print magazine and run one of the industry's most highly regarded event brands, EmTech.

Our goal is to become the destination for those seeking to understand how technology is shaping our world. Subscribe . Attend . Connect with us on social: LinkedIn , Reddit , Facebook , Instagram .

Media Contact:

MIT Technology Review

[email protected]

SOURCE MIT Technology Review