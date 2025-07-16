Michael Kramer And Lilly Pulitzer Unveil Vibrant Garden-Inspired Cottages In Collaboration With Lee Jofa And Benjamin Moore At Nantucket Hotel & Resort

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This is the third of Lilly Pulitzer's immersive guest experiences with the hotel group Little Gem Resorts, including a summer cottage at The Winnetu Oceanside Resort in charming Martha's Vineyard and an exclusive Lilly-Villa at Lovango Resort and Beach Club in the US Virgin Islands.

For this project, the new collection of Lilly Pulitzer fabrics and wallcoverings from Lee Jofa provided the perfect floral and coastal inspiration. Set just outside the hotel, these two private cottages were the ideal canvas for Benjamin Moore's rich color offering. Each cottage is a celebration of color, comfort, and craftsmanship, boldly showcasing the latest textile collection. Lilly Pulitzer and Lee Jofa artists transformed the spaces into true resort escapes by pattern-blocking the whimsical floral prints across custom headboards, drapery, accent pillows, and hand-painted murals, creating a visual story that feels both nostalgic and modern. Suzanne Cohen, Chief Marketing Officer for Lee Jofa, stated, "The curated print selection is exceptional; our multi-colored 'She's Got Sol' serves as a pivotal design element, while the 'Costa Verde' chevron repeat, presented in various colorways across upholstery and wallcovering, lends an ethereal quality. We are thrilled to partner again on a collection with Lilly Pulitzer and have our brands chosen for this important project."

The first cottage-a two-bedroom suite-features a distinct floral identity in each room, connected by a shared living space anchored by a Lilly Pulitzer designed hand-shelled fireplace, perfect for cozy coastal evenings. The room inspired by beach accessories, in a rich Benjamin Moore sand-tone called "Straw Hat" provided a mild neutral landscape for layers of color. A painted mural in the kitchen created by Lilly Pulitzer's studio artists using Benjamin Moore paints echoes the bold fabrics throughout the cottage, bringing the full design narrative to life with layered creativity and intent. A playful touch of Palm Beach whimsy was added in the grand living space using a Circa Who Mario Lopez Torez light fixture.

In the second, more intimate one-bedroom cottage, Kramer saturated the walls in Benjamin Moore "bird's egg blue," allowing the vibrant wallcoverings and floral textiles-seen in the pillows and custom window treatments and entry mural to create a color-saturated look and feel. The space has been elevated, with Benjamin Moore's high quality paint delivering colors that feel timeless and nostalgic.

Custom Pooky Lighting sconce shades layer a maximalist touch to the pattern-mixed space. Artwork including images of Lilly herself adorning the walls as well as exclusive fine art pieces from Lilly Pulitzer x Nick Mele. The brand's home collection can be found throughout the space for an added colorful touch.

"We wanted these cottages to feel like garden parties you never want to leave," said Kramer. "They're playful but sophisticated, designed for the guest who wants luxury and personality in equal measure."

"Nantucket is a very important resort town where Lilly Pulitzer has celebrated along with the community for decades. The Summer Cottages at The Nantucket are the perfect combination of all the things Lilly brand stands for: a world of Lilly's signature prints in an exquisite color palette, all wrapped up in a chic resort lifestyle," said Mira Fain, Lilly Pulitzer's Chief Creative Officer. "We are thrilled guests can check into these beautiful cottages, receive an instant dose of our uplifting brand, and build everlasting memories."

This collaboration marks a continued evolution in the intersection of interior design and fashion, spotlighting how lifestyle brands can meaningfully connect to place through space. Print and branded elements such as custom Lilly Cottage hand towels and bed linens make the space unapologetically branded and bold. "The hotel enthusiastically embraced the opportunity to redesign our one- and two-bedroom east cottages and work with Benjamin Moore, Lee Jofa, and Lilly Pulitzer to reveal a seaside-inspired collaboration for Nantucket By Design," said Gwenn Snider, Hotel Owner.

The cottages open to the public for bookings starting July 17, following Nantucket By Design's by-appointment walk-through visits and weeklong events.

