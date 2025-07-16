NCAA's Baker To Talk College Sports, Nils At National Press Club Breakfast On July 24
WASHINGTON, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NCAA President and former Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker will speak at a National Press Club Headliners Breakfast on Thursday, July 24th.
The event begins with breakfast in the Ballroom at 9:30 a.m., followed by moderated Q&A beginning at 10:00 a.m. Tickets can be purchased here .
Charlie Baker became President of the NCAA in March 2023, bringing with him a unique blend of leadership experience from both the private and public sectors. As the former two-term Governor of Massachusetts, he earned a national reputation for bipartisan leadership, fiscal discipline, and pragmatic problem-solving. Before public office, he held executive roles in healthcare and business, where he focused on reform, innovation, and service delivery.
Now at the helm of college athletics during one of its most transformational moments, President Baker is confronting the pressing challenges and opportunities facing student-athletes, universities, and the NCAA itself. From navigating the evolving landscape of name, image, and likeness (NIL), to ensuring equity, fairness, and competitive balance in collegiate sports, his leadership comes at a time when the very future of amateur athletics is being redefined.
To submit a question in advance for the speaker, put NCAA in the subject line and email it to [email protected] . The deadline for submitting questions in advance is 6:00 p.m. on the day prior to the event.
To reserve a table of 8 and for all ticketing-related questions, please email [email protected] . All guest information must be confirmed 72 hours before the start of the event. Tickets must be paid for at the time of purchase.
CONTACT: Cecily Scott Martin at [email protected] or (202) 662-7525

SOURCE National Press Club
