Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

IPSEN - Buy-Back Programme - Art 5 Of MAR - Week 28 - 2025


2025-07-16 12:16:37
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Statement of transactions in own shares from July 7th to July 11th 2025

Nom de l'émetteur Code identifiant de l'émetteur (code LEI) Jour de la transaction Code identifiant de l'instrument financier Volume total journalier (en nombre de titres) Prix pondéré moyen journalier d'acquisition Code identifiant marché
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 07/07/2025 FR0010259150 1047 102,4581662 CCXE
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 07/07/2025 FR0010259150 2383 102,6410407 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 08/07/2025 FR0010259150 200 102,05 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 08/07/2025 FR0010259150 3500 101,8142857 CCXE
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 08/07/2025 FR0010259150 280 101,9928571 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 08/07/2025 FR0010259150 1508 102,1537135 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 09/07/2025 FR0010259150 100 102 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 09/07/2025 FR0010259150 1000 102 CCXE
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 09/07/2025 FR0010259150 150 101,9 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 09/07/2025 FR0010259150 1865 103,3299196 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 10/07/2025 FR0010259150 1000 107,35 CCXE
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 10/07/2025 FR0010259150 85 107,3 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 11/07/2025 FR0010259150 6430 106,5954899 CCXE
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 11/07/2025 FR0010259150 2570 106,4727626 XPAR
TOTAL 22 118 104,3016

Attachment

  • EN_IPSEN -Buy back program - Art 5 of MAR - Week 28_2025

MENAFN16072025004107003653ID1109809627

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search