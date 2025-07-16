Echelon Mark Launches Web3 And Defi Training To Build Investor Foundations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Echelon Mark introduces a structured learning initiative focused on blockchain-based asset education, providing users with the tools to decode Web3 logic and navigate decentralized finance ecosystems.

Boston, MA, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Echelon Mark announced the launch of a dedicated training program on Web3 and decentralized finance (DeFi), marking a significant expansion of its asset class education portfolio. This initiative is designed to equip learners with a foundational understanding of blockchain architecture, smart contract logic, and decentralized market mechanisms, positioning them to engage confidently with the next generation of financial technologies.







The new training program arrives at a time when decentralized assets are gaining institutional interest and policy attention. From tokenized liquidity pools to yield-bearing protocols and decentralized exchanges, DeFi represents a fast-evolving segment of the market. However, widespread investor misunderstanding and risk misjudgment persist. Echelon Mark's Web3 and DeFi curriculum aims to close this cognitive gap through a blend of theory, technical analysis, and simulation-based applications.

“Decentralized systems are rewriting the rules of value transfer and ownership,” said Rebecca Hayes, Senior Learning Strategist at Echelon Mark.“This initiative is about giving investors the structural tools and risk frameworks to engage responsibly and intelligently in the Web3 era.”

The program is divided into three modular stages:

Stage I – Foundations of Web3 introduces users to blockchain layers, consensus models, and digital wallet infrastructures.

Stage II – Functional DeFi Mechanisms explores automated market makers (AMMs), liquidity mining, synthetic assets, and cross-chain protocols.

Stage III – Applied Simulation Labs guides users through real-world DeFi environments, including wallet integration, transaction simulations, and risk modeling using Echelon Mark's proprietary AI engine.

AI, the platform's AI-driven strategy system, plays a central role in the training process. It analyzes users' behavioral data, portfolio inputs, and interaction patterns within decentralized environments to generate personalized learning recommendations and risk assessments. This dynamic feedback loop allows learners to understand not only how DeFi protocols function but also how their actions impact risk exposure and expected returns in real time.

The curriculum also reflects recent regulatory developments. As global financial authorities develop clearer frameworks around DeFi and digital asset classifications, Echelon Mark's modules incorporate compliance awareness training and case-based discussions. Users are guided through topics such as protocol audit integrity, wallet custody considerations, and regulatory perimeter analysis-areas essential for responsible participation in decentralized systems.

In line with the platform's long-term vision, this DeFi training program supports Echelon Mark's mission to foster independent investor thinking. The initiative is not positioned as speculative or yield-chasing education but as a cognitive bridge between traditional finance knowledge and distributed systems logic.

The Web3 and DeFi Training Program is now open to registered users on the Echelon Mark platform, with content updated monthly to reflect new protocol structures, governance experiments, and ecosystem shifts. A second phase of the initiative-focused on tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) and decentralized ETF mechanisms-is scheduled for release in Q4 2025.

About Echelon Mark

Echelon Mark is a U.S.-based investment education community that combines AI technology with structured curriculum pathways to help investors make informed, strategic decisions across multi-asset markets. Its AI system delivers personalized, real-time insights to support knowledge acquisition and risk-aware portfolio development. Echelon Mark aims to become the leading learning platform for smart, long-term investing in the digital era.

The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.



