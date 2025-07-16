Murder, Mystery, And Manhattan's Drag Scene Collide In Riveting 1960S Thriller

New LGBTQ+ Crime Novel Curtain Call for a Killer Brings Theatre and True Grit Together on the Streets of 1960s New York

CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Curtain Call for a Killer is a suspenseful and atmospheric new novel co-authored by David Christopher and Gary P. Cohen, blending murder mystery with LGBTQ+ history, theatre culture, and a gritty depiction of 1960s Manhattan. The story follows a struggling gay actor who, alongside his best friend, is drawn into a murder investigation after two patrons of the infamous Club 82-known for its dazzling drag performances-are found brutally slain.As the amateur sleuths probe deeper into New York's underground world of impersonators and nightlife, their journey runs parallel to the actor's pursuit of his big break in an Off-Broadway production. Between auditions, intense rehearsals, and the adrenaline of opening night, the lines between performance and reality begin to blur.At its heart, Curtain Call for a Killer is not just a whodunit. The novel explores the challenges and resilience of the LGBTQ+ community at a pivotal time in American history. Through vivid settings, including real Manhattan locations and iconic clubs, the story celebrates queer voices while shining a light on the injustices of the era.About the AuthorsDavid Christopher, a retired actor and director, brings decades of stage experience to the page. Known for standout roles in Sweeney Todd, A Little Night Music, and Man of La Mancha, Christopher has also directed numerous productions and authored works including Breaking Character and The Forgotten Umbrella.Gary P. Cohen is a playwright, author, and cult horror filmmaker, known for Video Violence and Captives. He spent 29 years as Producing Director of Plays-in-the-Park in New Jersey and has penned children's musicals, theatrical thrillers, and more. He currently performs with The Back Porch Jugband.Together, Christopher and Cohen have crafted a gripping, character-driven mystery that's both entertaining and thought-provoking.Curtain Call for a Killer is now available, in Kindle and softcover editions on Amazon.

Global Book Network - David Christopher & Gary P. Cohen, author of Curtain Call for a Killer

