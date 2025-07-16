Chartwells Higher Education Claims Industry-Best 25 NACUFS Awards In 2025

National Recognition in the Loyal E. Horton Dining, Sustainability, and Nutrition categories highlights leadership in collegiate dining excellence

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chartwells Higher Education is proud to announce that 14 of its dining programs received 25 awards from the National Association of College & University Food Services (NACUFS) across three categories: Loyal E. Horton Dining, Sustainability, and Nutrition. This achievement places Chartwells Higher Education as the top-recognized food service provider by NACUFS in 2025. The annual awards recognize institutions that lead in culinary innovation, event execution, creative menu planning, and exceptional dining concepts.

The recognition of campus dining programs emphasizes the importance of partnering with Chartwells Higher Education, reinforcing their status as leaders in college dining and celebrating the hard work involved in this demanding profession. Highlights and accolades from the winning teams include:

University of Pittsburgh | Grand Prize & Gold, Residential Dining Facility of the Year

The Eatery at the University of Pittsburgh unveiled a newly renovated food hall featuring 11 distinct concepts, each a tribute to Pittsburgh's cultural diversity and shaped by student feedback. With chef-crafted, made-to-order meals, The Eatery offers an elevated dining experience and has become the premier destination for students and the local community.

University of Pittsburgh | Silver, Retail Sales: Marketplace of The Year

Forbes Street Market serves both students and the surrounding community with a curated selection of groceries, freshly prepared food, and a full-service deli.

Cal Poly | Grand Prize & Gold, Innovative Dining Program

Cal Poly Campus Dining showcases a dynamic, student-focused approach that combines diverse food concepts, sustainability, and innovative technology to deliver a personalized and engaging dining experience. With over 40 venues, inclusive meal options, and a strong commitment to student feedback, the program fosters well-being and strengthens the campus community.

Cal Poly | Grand Prize & Gold, Outreach and Education

Cal Poly Campus Dining's Self-Care Fair supported student mental health through interactive wellness activities. Created with campus partners, the event fostered connection, encouraged relaxation, and reinforced a commitment to student well-being beyond the plate.

Cal Poly | Silver, Renovation of the Year for its 1901 Marketplace which focused on the historical importance of the building, as well as the growing need for it as Cal Poly expands and grows.

University of Florida | Grand Prize & Gold, Renovation of the Year

The University of Florida's transformation of The Eatery at Broward Hall addressed student needs through expanded seating and enhanced food options, an upgraded Delicious Without allergen-free zone, and a new Rooted station with plant-only menus. The refreshed space also emphasizes sustainability by sourcing from local vendors, creating a responsible and delicious dining space.

University of Florida | Silver, Wellness and Nutrition Program

Students explored plant-based cuisines during a Roots & Seeds Plant-Forward Trial, a wellness and nutrition initiative that expanded plant-based dining options alongside educational sessions led by the campus dietitian at Arredondo Café.

UNC Charlotte | Grand Prize & Gold, Special Diet Recipe of the Year

The Charlotte Greens culinary team at UNC Charlotte was recognized for its Avoiding Gluten and Vegan Tofu Pho Bowl, which was created to meet diverse dietary needs. The dish blended bold taste and locally sourced produce with mindful nutrition to deliver a protein-rich, plant-based student favorite.

Babson College Dining | Gold, Employee Development Program and Grand Prize Finalist

Babson College Dining's Nourishing Talent program supported frontline staff through wellness, accessibility, and growth opportunities. With benefits like shuttle services, recreation center access, and shared family recipes, the program ensures team members feel valued and empowered, which is reflected in a 91% retention rate.

University of Miami | Gold, Residential Dining Facility of the Year

The University of Miami's Centennial Village Dining Hall was shaped by over five years of planning and student feedback, boasting 40,000 square feet and two stories of diverse, customizable dining. Globally inspired stations and a Teaching Kitchen offer students a variety of food options and hands-on experience, while local food sourcing and composting elevate the dining hall's commitment to sustainability.

NYU | Gold, Sustainability Carbon Neutrality

NYU Eats highlights its commitment to sustainability by focusing on food waste reduction, local sourcing and reducing food-related carbon emissions. Through initiatives like the NYC Plant-power Food Challenge, Coolfood Pledge, and sustainable campus programs, these efforts aim to reduce environmental impact and engage students with nutritious, environment-forward meals.

NYU | Silver in Multiple Concepts of the Year

Crave NYU reimagined campus dining with a fast-casual marketplace featuring global flavors and plant-forward options. With six unique micro-concepts, it uses sous vide cooking, allergen labeling, and mobile ordering to serve over 1,200 guests daily.

"These awards are a testament to the creativity, care, and commitment our teams bring to campus dining every single day," said Eva Wojtalewski, CEO of Chartwells Higher Education. "I'm incredibly proud of how our teams continue to set the standard across the country. These recognitions aren't just about great food - they're about the impact we make on students, communities, and each other."

Additional winners include:



American University | Bronze, Special Diet Program of the Year for their "Kitchen Away from Home" inclusive dining.

Manhattan University, powered by Gourmet Dining | Bronze, Outreach and Educational Program of the Year for Manhattan U Eats dining program and Bronze, Residential Special Event of the Year for our Cooking with Kevin events.

Marywood University, powered by Gourmet Dining | Silver , Residential Special Event of the Year for their Chef Madness Bracket Competition at Nazareth Dining Hall.

Montclair State University, powered by Gourmet Dining | Bronze , Catering Special Event of the Year for their zero-waste menu for the launch of Montclair's Office of Sustainability, Silver , Employee Development Program of the Year for their Associate and Station of the Month program, Silver , Outreach and Education Program of the Year for their newly renovated Teaching Kitchen.

Seton Hall , powered by Gourmet Dining| Bronze , Residential Dining Facility for their Bishop Dougherty Dining Hall.

Stevens Institute of Technology , powered by Gourmet Dining | Silver , Retail Sales: Single Concept of the Year for Pi Kitchen, Bronze , Retail Sales: Marketplace of the Year for UCC Marketplace, Silver , Catering Special Event of the Year for Africa, US Presidential Forum, Gold , Residential Dining Facility of the Year for Foodie. University of Chicago | Bronze , Outreach and Educational Program of the Year.

