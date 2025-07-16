BMO Los Angeles Wildfire Recovery Fund Now Accepting Applications

S3 million fund will support programs that aid recovery for individuals, families and communities impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires earlier this year

LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - BMO today announced the BMO Wildfire Recovery Fund is now accepting applications. BMO created the $3 million fund to support the Los Angeles-area community in its ongoing recovery from the devastating wildfires earlier this year.

BMO is directing funds toward eligible nonprofit organizations with programs or initiatives in the following key areas:



Helping People Rebuild: Funding will support programs that aid recovery for individuals and families with an emphasis on small businesses and home ownership, including:



Services that help navigate the administrative requirements of the recovery process



Community-driven information sessions with trusted, local agencies

Mental health support for those affected by trauma

Community Rebuilding: Funding will support programs that aid recovery for communities with an emphasis on cleanup, safety, and essential needs, including:





Addressing food insecurity, shelter, access to healthcare and education



Rebuilding community infrastructure and assets including community centers, parks and shared public spaces Community cleanup, safety and preparedness initiatives, including local convenings

"The wildfires earlier this year caused heartbreaking devastation, with homes and businesses lost and lives changed. BMO is a proud member of the Los Angeles community, and we're committed to supporting our impacted neighbors and neighborhoods – we're in it for the long-term with them," said Halé Behzadi, Vice Chair, California, BMO U.S. "We believe focusing on these areas and working collaboratively with local partners will help strengthen recovery efforts, ensuring long-term resilience and a path toward rebuilding."

BMO is committed to building thriving communities through its community giving. The BMO Wildfire Recovery Fund is focused specifically on wildfire relief and builds on more than $21 million in support for nonprofits across the state. The bank will also encourage additional giving by its employees and organize volunteer events to further support recovery efforts.

"As someone who lost their home in the wildfire, I know firsthand how emotional and complex the recovery process can be," said Michele Havens, Head, U.S. Private Wealth, BMO. "I'm proud that our team is taking the time to truly listen, learn, and focus where we can make the greatest impact. This fund is more than financial support; it reflects BMO's deep commitment to standing alongside Californians every step of the way."

Local nonprofit organizations aligned with one or both of the fund pillars and serving the affected areas of Los Angeles County are invited to apply for funding through the BMO grants portal: .

Grant awards start at $25,000 and will be based on alignment with the fund's criteria, the scope of services, and demonstrated need.

BMO Gives. Good grows here.

Helping communities thrive by supporting the organizations that sustain them and encouraging employee giving and volunteerism is at the heart of BMO's Purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life.

In 2024, we directed more than $80 million to drive progress for communities, which included $74.3 (USD) million in philanthropic contributions to hundreds of charities and nonprofit organizations across North America.

Our colleagues spent over 54,000 hours volunteering in the community and contributed more than $28.7 (USD) million of donations through employee-driven giving in our annual campaigns.

For more information, please visit BMO .

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the seventh largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.4 trillion as of April 30, 2025. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

