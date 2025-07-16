GIGABYTE Announces Its AI Pcs - GIGABYTE AERO X16 And GIGABYTE GAMING A16 Now Officially Available
The GIGABYTE AERO X16 , a Copilot+ PC, is tailored for multi-scenario users who focus on digital creating and AI designing on the go. Weighing just 1.9kg and measuring 16.75mm thin, it comes in Space Gray or Lunar White, featuring an iridescent NIL design with a refined sandblasted finish that reflects modern craftsmanship and minimalist aesthetics. The 16" WQXGA display boasts a 92% screen-to-body ratio with a 4-sided slim bezel design and is both Pantone® Validated and TÜV Rheinland® certified. AI tools like Cocreator and Generative Fill enhance productivity, while WINDFORCE Infinity cooling with 12V dual fans, 3D VortX, and 0dB ambient mode ensures performance in silence.
The GIGABYTE GAMING A16 suits casual gamers and students. Its 2.2kg weight and 180° lay-flat hinge make it ideal for collaboration and on-the-go use. The 16" WQXGA panel supports a 165Hz refresh rate for fluid visuals. With MUX Switch support, smart WINDFORCE cooling featuring surround vents and an Icy Touch zone. The Golden Curvature keyboard on both models with enlarged keycaps and 1.7mm travel distance, the AERO X16 & GAMING A16 balance comfort with sustained performance.
With AERO X16 and GAMING A16 joining the previously launched AORUS MASTER 18 and 16, GIGABYTE completes its 2025 AI PC portfolio. All models are now available through retailers. Shop now: AERO X16 , GAMING A16
SOURCE GIGABYTE
