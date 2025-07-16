JMOON Unveils Flagship Beauty Tech Device At Cosmoprof North America, Signaling Official Entry Into The US Market

Led by the Harvard & MIT phototherapy expert, Dr. Michael R. Hamblin, JMOON holds the largest global portfolio of beauty device patents. It operates with more than a hundred scientists with distribution in over hundred offline retail points worldwide, including premium US retailers such as Nordstrom, Beautyspace at Bloomingdale's, and Dillard's. The brand's 2024 breakthrough, Transdermal Collagen Light Technology, revolutionized beauty tech by setting a new standard beyond RF treatments.

Cosmoprof North America 2025, hosted in Las Vegas from July 15 to 17, granted JMOON a grand entry into the US market. Hosting more than 19,000 attendees and 900 exhibitors annually, this B2B beauty trade show serves as the perfect launchpad for emerging global brands and next-gen product innovations. JMOON held live demos of its latest innovation, the NouvelleSkin Facial Toning Device , and featured expert consultations from certified beauty advisors, attracting and thoroughly impressing hundreds of skincare and tech enthusiasts.

The NouvelleSkin Facial Toning Device is designed as a one-stop solution for lifting, firming, reducing wrinkles, and improving skin elasticity. Its standout features include an expanded 35-electrode treatment head for full-face coverage and 3-in-1 Technology (EMS + Red LED + Near-Infrared).

It offers four modes, STAMP, LIFT, EYE, and SL (Smooth Smile Lines), and promises tighter, firmer skin, with a 28% reduction in skin wrinkles count (under eye) after 14 days application, according to the SGS clinical efficacy report[1]. With FDA clearance and a smart safety system that includes temperature sensors, contact detection, and motion sensing, the NouvelleSkin Facial Toning Device aims to achieve clinic-grade results at home. The device is priced at $499 and includes conductive gel.

Alongside the NouvelleSkin Facial Toning Device , the brand briefly previewed its upcoming devices set to launch in late 2025, including the FlexGlow Light Therapy Device, offering full-spectrum LED therapy for acne, wrinkles, and glow, along with more products aimed at expanding its portfolio in LED skincare and toning technologies.

"Cosmoprof marks our official entry into North America. We're here to bring intelligent, effective beauty tools to users who expect more from at-home skincare," said Henry Lu, Global Business Director at JMOON.

ABOUT JMOON

JMOON is a pioneering brand committed to redefining at-home skincare with high-performance, science-driven anti-aging beauty devices. Backed by Ulike Group-a global leader in optical skincare technologies founded in 2013-JMOON benefits from one of the first overseas optical R&D centers established by a Chinese company.