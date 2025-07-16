Federal Signal To Host Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call On July 30, 2025
DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE: FSS ) (the "Company"), a leader in environmental and safety solutions, will announce second quarter earnings before the market opens on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. The Company will also host an investor conference call and webcast at 10 a.m. Eastern Time the same day with Jennifer L. Sherman, president and chief executive officer, and Ian A. Hudson, senior vice president and chief financial officer.
Investors and analysts may access the webcast at . The teleconference may be accessed 10 minutes prior to the start by calling 1-877-704-4453 and using conference ID 13754916. An archived replay of the investor conference call will be available on the Company's website shortly after the call concludes. The replay telephone number is 1-844-512-2921, pin number 13754916.
About Federal Signal
Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE: FSS ) builds and delivers equipment of unmatched quality that moves material, cleans infrastructure, and protects the communities where we work and live. Founded in 1901, Federal Signal is a leading global designer, manufacturer and supplier of products and total solutions that serve municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial customers. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Ill., with manufacturing facilities worldwide, the Company operates two groups: Environmental Solutions and Safety and Security Systems. For more information on Federal Signal, visit: .
Legal Disclaimer:
