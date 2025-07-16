Antimony Resources Completes 16 Holes On The Bald Hill Antimony/Gold Property Under Option From Globex Mining

The drill program totaled 3,150 metres of large diameter NQ core. As reported by Antimony Resources seventy percent (70%) of the holes intersected massive stibnite or stibnite bearing breccia over up to 20 metres. The mineralized zone has now been followed for at least 400 metres of strike length and remains open both along strike and down dip. Over 1500 samples have been submitted for assay with results pending .

Location of the drill holes and surface occurrences – Antimony Resources









Antimony Resources previously reported initial drill result assays of up to 28.8% Sb as reported by Globex in a press release dated July 2, 2025, which may be accessed by clicking here .

Shareholders may access the current Antimony Resources press release by clicking here .

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, P. Geo., President and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.