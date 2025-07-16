Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
EIB Submits SEC Form 18-K/A Amendment No. 2 EIB Update On Excluded Activities


2025-07-16 12:01:11
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) For immediate release

16 July 2025

EIB submits SEC Form 18-K/A Amendment No. 2

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has submitted its SEC Form 18-K/A Amendment No. 2.

To view the document, please go to EDGAR Filing Documents for 0000950157-25-000575

The 18-K/A has also been posted on the EIB website:

Amendment to the Annual Report 2024 (Form 18-K/A Amendment No 2)

ENDS


MENAFN16072025004107003653ID1109809561

