EIB Submits SEC Form 18-K/A Amendment No. 2 EIB Update On Excluded Activities
16 July 2025
EIB submits SEC Form 18-K/A Amendment No. 2
The European Investment Bank (EIB) has submitted its SEC Form 18-K/A Amendment No. 2.
To view the document, please go to EDGAR Filing Documents for 0000950157-25-000575
The 18-K/A has also been posted on the EIB website:
Amendment to the Annual Report 2024 (Form 18-K/A Amendment No 2)
ENDS
