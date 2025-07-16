Adjusted Financial Guidance For 2025
Columbus A/S announces adjustment of the full-year guidance for 2025.
Overall, we are facing a challenging macro-economic environment that negatively impacts our customers' decision-making in major IT projects, resulting in postponement of projects and extended sales processes.
Due to the expected continued marked uncertainty, Columbus adjusts the full-year guidance for 2025.
- Revenue guidance is adjusted from an expected organic growth of 7-9% to around the same level as 2024, DKK 1,7bn.
- EBITDA margin is adjusted from an expected range of 10-12% to an expected range of 7-9%
Columbus will, as previously communicated, release its Interim Report for Q2 2025 on 21 August 2025 with further details on the performance in Q2 2025, and will host a teleconference for investors and analysts on the same day at 13:00 pm CET.
