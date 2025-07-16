Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Adjusted Financial Guidance For 2025


2025-07-16 12:01:11
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Release no. 11/2025 July 16th, 2025
Columbus adjusts financial guidance for 2025

Company announcement

Adjusted financial guidance for 2025

Columbus A/S announces adjustment of the full-year guidance for 2025.

Overall, we are facing a challenging macro-economic environment that negatively impacts our customers' decision-making in major IT projects, resulting in postponement of projects and extended sales processes.

Due to the expected continued marked uncertainty, Columbus adjusts the full-year guidance for 2025.

  • Revenue guidance is adjusted from an expected organic growth of 7-9% to around the same level as 2024, DKK 1,7bn.
  • EBITDA margin is adjusted from an expected range of 10-12% to an expected range of 7-9%

Columbus will, as previously communicated, release its Interim Report for Q2 2025 on 21 August 2025 with further details on the performance in Q2 2025, and will host a teleconference for investors and analysts on the same day at 13:00 pm CET.

Ib Kunøe Søren Krogh Knudsen
Chairman of the Board CEO & President


For further information, please contact:
CEO & President, Søren Krogh Knudsen, tel :+45 70 20 50 00

Attachment

  • SE_11_2025_Adjustment_of_financial_guidance_for_2025

MENAFN16072025004107003653ID1109809559

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search