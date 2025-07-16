Oscar J. Starr III Announces The Release Of The Millionaire Mindset Blueprint Podcast In 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Oscar Starr III announces the release of the long-awaited The Millionaire Mindset Blueprint Podcast in 2026 with a life-changing series dedicated to empowering individuals all around the globe.

Houston, Texas, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





(Source: Oscar J Starr III)

Oscar J. Starr III officially announces the launch of The Millionaire Mindset Blueprint Podcast in 2026. It is planned to be an innovative and transformative series dedicated to empowering individuals to work beyond the limitations and fully embrace their potential.

Hosted by the dynamic and visionary entrepreneur, Oscar J. Starr III , this podcast goes beyond discussing only the pathways to success; it focuses on cultivating the mindset that makes success not just a dream but an inevitability. In the first few episodes, listeners can expect a wealth of actionable strategies, profound insights, and practical tools, all designed to help you envision and achieve what you once thought was unattainable in your life.

Oscar J. Starr III is a Houston-based author, podcaster, and brand builder who didn't enter the literary world through traditional doors; instead, he wrote his first full manuscript on a mobile app, determined to create a space where his voice could be heard.

“I told my wife, we are going to become game changers,” Starr says, recalling the moment his vision solidified. That commitment launched not only a notary service with around-the-clock availability but also a new chapter in his own life: authorship.

His first book, The Game Changer Perspective , was born out of that conviction. Written over the course of just a few weeks, Starr submitted the manuscript to Dorrance Publishing, which quickly saw its potential. By August 2023, he held the first printed copy in his hands, proof that what once lived only in his imagination could become a tangible reality.

But Oscar J. Starr III didn't stop at one book. Since then, he's authored over 70 works, including Command the Room: The Oscar J. Starr III Blueprint for Bold Leadership and Dynamic Speaking , and Built, Not Borrowed , a rallying cry for self-starters and independent thinkers. "Instead of fighting for a spot at someone else's table," Starr explains, "I decided to build my own."

His books are more than pages and paragraphs; they are blueprints for transformation. And that mission spills into his podcasting efforts, too. With The Game Changer Perspective and its revamped follow-up, Game Changer Perspective Podcast 2.0 , Starr provides motivational insight, leadership strategies, and real talk on reinvention, all broadcast across Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Audible, and more.

One standout episode on the Game Changer Perspective Podcast 2.0, The Exit Strategy , captures Starr's ethos: knowing when it's time to pivot and having the courage to step boldly into what's next. In it, he speaks candidly about his plan to retire from private security in 2028 and transition full-time into authorship, filmmaking, and thought leadership.

Despite his growing recognition, including a recent Certificate of Excellence by Litfest for his contributions as an author, Starr remains refreshingly grounded.“I'm not in this for fifteen minutes of fame. I'm not paying for subscribers or buying bestseller titles,” he says.“I'm building a legacy.”

That legacy includes his forthcoming plans to adapt his romantic thriller, Stolen Hearts, Hidden Shores , into a movie and launch a masterclass series based on his proprietary“Checkmate Strategy.” This framework, rooted in chess-like precision, guides aspiring authors, entrepreneurs, and creatives through the phases of strategic positioning, narrative control, and long-term brand building.

And he's not keeping the spotlight to himself. Through his Instagram platform, Independent Ink Society , Starr provides space for emerging writers and visionaries to collaborate, share their work, and grow.“Everything I have built, I built myself. I didn't wait for permission,” he says.

At 46, Starr is clearer than ever about his purpose: to write for the best version of himself, and in doing so, inspire others to do the same. From writing Facebook posts on love and relationships to fielding messages from readers urging him to write books, he has always stayed close to his why.

To those contemplating a similar journey, his advice is simple:“Keep pushing. Be consistent. You are going to hit roadblocks, writer's block, rejection, and discouragement. But you have got to keep going.”

Oscar Starr's story is not one of overnight success. It's about resilience, vision, and self-made opportunity. He didn't wait for the world to hand him a pen; he picked up his phone, wrote his own story, and hit send. And now, that story is writing its next chapter.

Media Contact

Name: Oscar J Starr III

Email: ...











