West Edge Partners Announces Launch Of Citadel Access Solutions

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- West Edge Partners ("WEP"), a lower middle market private equity firm, is pleased to announce the formation of Citadel Access Solutions ("Citadel"), a newly branded platform, with its acquisitions of three leading access solutions companies – C.G. Systems dba California Gate & Entry Systems , Western Door and Gate , and Elite Access . Based in Southern California and Nevada, these companies will continue to operate under their existing brands.

Citadel partners with companies that maintain, repair and install commercial gates, overhead doors and docks, entrance and automatic doors, access control systems, parking management systems, and video surveillance systems. In addition to serving as a capital partner, Citadel provides operational, business development, financial, talent acquisition, strategic, technology and other support to assist its partners in successfully scaling their businesses. Citadel's goal is to leverage the benefits of scale while preserving an entrepreneurial culture that empowers local execution and delivers a customer-centric approach. Citadel is focused on investing in its colleagues and being the employer and acquirer of choice in the industry. The platform is led by CEO, Duane Rapson.

"Citadel's approach is grounded in accelerating the growth of our partner companies through investing in the people that make these companies special and facilitating the exchange of best practices across our family of brands. Our model is designed to deepen our service offering, strengthen customer relationships, and support talent acquisition and employee development," said Rapson.

"We are very excited to establish a strong presence in the growing access solutions market through our partnerships with C.G. Systems, Western Door and Gate and Elite Access. Their track records of excellence are rooted in a shared commitment to integrity, customer-centric service, and prioritizing their colleagues," said Stefano Nark, Partner at WEP. "We look forward to building on the strong foundation and heritage of these businesses and accelerating their growth through additional investment and resources."

Abby Kaplan, Vice President at WEP, added, "We see tremendous opportunity to expand Citadel through thoughtful partnerships with companies that share our values and commitment to service excellence. With Citadel, we're building a leading access solutions platform that combines the scale benefits of a larger organization with the agility and service commitment of local businesses."

Citadel is actively seeking best-in-class access solutions companies to partner with. Owners are encouraged to reach out to [email protected] to learn more about partnering with Citadel.

About West Edge Partners

West Edge Partners is a private equity firm focused on investing in business and consumer services, distribution and light manufacturing businesses in the lower middle market. The firm supports its partners through a value-added approach and looks to invest in both organic and inorganic growth initiatives. West Edge is Southern California based with offices in both Los Angeles, CA and Philadelphia, PA. For more information, please visit .

About Citadel Access Solutions

Citadel is a family of access solutions providers focused on delivering results for our customers through unparalleled service excellence. Our partner companies service and install gates, commercial doors, overhead doors, access control systems, parking management systems, and video surveillance systems. We are looking to partner with exceptional access solutions companies around the country as we continue building a national footprint. For more information, please visit .

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE West Edge Partners

