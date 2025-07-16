Team Velocity Named Official Custom Creative Vendor For Premium Automaker

Team Velocity was selected by BMW of North America to provide creative assets to BMW retailers nationwide.

WASHINGTON, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Team Velocity has been selected by BMW of North America as their creative agency for Tier 2 and Tier 3 custom creative for BMW retailers in the U.S. This marks the start of an expanded relationship between the premium car brand and industry-leading tech provider. Through this new program, Team Velocity will deliver a range of dynamic creative assets for multiple marketing channels, allowing BMW retailers in the U.S. to seamlessly market monthly offers, programs, and incentives for both new and certified pre-owned vehicles.

"It's an honor to be selected as the official provider for BMW of North Americas' Tier 2 and Tier 3 custom monthly offers creative." says Lyndsey Rodriguez, Executive Vice President of OEM and Enterprise at Team Velocity. "Our creative team and partnered Asset Manager are at the forefront in automotive retailing, and we are committed to providing elevated creative that can be easily leveraged and customized for each retailer's specific needs. We're excited to see where this elevated partnership with BMW of North America will take us, and we look forward to delivering the best possible assets to Tier 2 and the Tier 3 retailers."

Team Velocity's custom creative program will give BMW retailers instant access to a full suite of creative assets, with dealership-level benefits including:



Comprehensive asset library: access to all creative, including FMA, national offers, homepage banners, CPO, campaigns, and special programs like military and college offers

Multi-channel coverage: ready-to-use content for websites, social media, and video Seamless access to assets: a centralized platform to view and download available brand-approved marketing materials.

About Team Velocity

Team Velocity is revolutionizing the automotive industry with technology that digitizes the car buying and vehicle ownership processes. Made by dealers for dealers, the Apollo Customer Experience Platform provides a suite of integrated applications that make, manage, and measure frictionless consumer experiences from the initial engagement to a final transaction. Apollo empowers dealers to own the entire customer journey by delivering hyper-personalized campaigns across every touchpoint, maximizing ROI and lifetime revenue.

