Vero Fiber Introduces Fiber-To-The-Home Internet Services In Arcata

ARCATA, Calif., July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vero Fiber is poised to launch its high-speed fiber-to-the-home internet services throughout Arcata. Construction commenced in May and will be completed in phased rollouts, with the initial customer activations planned for the summer of 2025.

Vero Fiber's 100%-fiber optic network offers Gigabit speeds for uploads and downloads. Vero offers simple, transparent plans with no hidden fees and supports multiple devices for streaming, gaming, and more. "Bringing fiber internet to Arcata is a continuation of our commitment to Humboldt County. With construction already underway in Eureka and years of groundwork laid through projects like the D299, we're excited to now deliver the speed and reliability of fiber internet to Arcata's homes and businesses. This community deserves infrastructure that can keep up with the future, and we're proud to help make that a reality," said Krishna.

For years, Vero Fiber has spearheaded major educational and network projects across Humboldt County, offering services for residents in businesses throughout Eureka. Vero also spearheaded the D299 Middle Mile Initiative, an expansive effort which seeks to bridge the digital divide by linking communities along the stretch from Arcata to Redding.

Emily Sinkhorn, the City of Arcata's Director of Environmental Services, stated, "The City of Arcata considers potential utility leases and encroachments within City rights-of-way and property that would provide a public benefit to the Arcata community. The installation of new fiber optic infrastructure and communications equipment by Vero will help create service redundancy within the Arcata community and promote healthy competition for internet and phone services in the area."

For more information about Vero Fiber and its services, please visit or contact (970) 230-8376.

About Vero Fiber

Established in 2017, Vero Fiber started by delivering reliable and affordable internet to school districts in unserved and underserved communities. Recognizing the broader need for high quality, fiber-to-the-home solutions, Vero expanded its mission to serve the residences and businesses of those areas too. What began as a small operation in Colorado has evolved into a key fiber-optic provider, now serving communities and school districts across the nation. Vero remains dedicated to its founding principle of putting communities first, demonstrated through initiatives like "Vero's Heroes," which supports military members, teachers, and healthcare professionals. With a focus on accessibility and performance, Vero Fiber has built enduring relationships in the communities it serves, driven by the belief that everyone deserves access to affordable, reliable, and high-capacity broadband. Learn more at VeroFiber.

SOURCE Vero Fiber Networks

