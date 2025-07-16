Product-Led Growth Can Double Revenue, Says Info-Tech Research Group In Newly Published Playbook

MENAFN - PR Newswire)says Terra Higginson , Principal Research Director at Info-Tech Research Group.

The global research and advisory firm explains that many organizations tend to treat product-led growth as a surface-level marketing initiative rather than a transformative business model. Lacking clarity on who their most valuable users are and when value is truly delivered, they risk investing in efforts that don't convert. Info-Tech's blueprint reframes PLG as a strategic shift and provides organizations with a practical path to build better experiences, unlock organic growth, and create lasting customer momentum.

Info-Tech's Core Principles and Strategic Methodology of Product-Led Growth

The firm's Build Your Product-Led Growth Playbook is anchored in three key principles: accelerating Time to Value (TTV), aligning scarcity with value to drive conversions, and building viral loops that turn users into advocates. Each principle contributes to a more scalable, data-driven, and self-sustaining growth model.

To operationalize these principles, the playbook details the following three-phase methodology for product, marketing, and growth teams:



Phase 1: Quicken Time to Value – Identify high-value users, define and map their paths to value, select meaningful metrics, and align packaging and pricing.



Phase 2: Build a PLG Acceleration Roadmap – Analyze performance by segment, identify high-value features, and construct a differentiated growth strategy.

Phase 3: Land and Expand – Gate access to create upgrade urgency, streamline upgrade paths, and build viral workflows that increase referrals and upsells.

Seven Stages to Accelerate Time to Value Outlined in Info-Tech's Playbook

Included in the first phase of the recommended methodology is a seven-stage roadmap that serves as the foundation for accelerating value delivery. This organized approach helps teams design user experiences that lead to faster 'eureka moments' and create a more consistent path to conversion. Info-Tech's playbook guides organizations through the following stages:

– Identify the persona that will be defined in the Time to Value (TTV) framework.– Establish what value means for both the user and the organization.– Identify key moments and milestones in the value path.– Establish metrics, tracking mechanisms, and tools.(TTV) – Reduce friction and accelerate the time it takes to achieve value.– Refine understanding of TTV and improve user experience.– Ensure continued retention and product delight.

From Roadmap to Revenue: Acceleration and Expansion

While phase 1 of Info-Tech's playbook emphasizes delivering value quickly, phase two supports organizations in building on that foundation by identifying which features, user segments, and growth strategies generate the highest returns. The firm explains that this stage highlights data-driven iteration, allowing teams to refine the product experience and focus on the elements most closely tied to satisfaction and revenue.

Phase three turns momentum into scale. By gating access to premium features, streamlining upgrade paths, and embedding viral mechanisms directly into the product experience, organizations can drive conversions, boost referrals, and create feedback loops that continually inform growth and product development.

By following this structured approach, organizations are able to prioritize their most valuable users, create experiences that lead to faster and more consistent value, and generate sustainable revenue growth.

Info-Tech's playbook emphasizes that true PLG success isn't about giving away features; it's about delivering value quickly enough that users choose to stay, upgrade, and recommend it to others. The firm advises that with the right alignment of product, pricing, and user experience, companies can reduce risk, scale efficiently, and build long-term competitive advantage.

